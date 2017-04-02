Under pressure from Nashville, task force gets consultants' report on a strategy for "rightsizing Memphis;" decision due in April, unless legislature acts first.

NASHVILLE — On Wednesday, one day before the scheduled unveiling in Memphis of a tentative de-annexation plan, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland addressed a luncheon of the Shelby County legislative delegation and gave its members, several of them openly apprehensive, some hints about what might be in the package.