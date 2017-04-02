Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tiger Blue

UCF 72, Tigers 57

Frank Murtaugh 02/04/2017

Intermission Impossible

Haint Ain't Bad. GCT Builds a Better Ghost Story

Chris Davis 02/04/2017

Intermission Impossible

The Flick, Fun Home: Playhouse on the Square Announces 2017-18 Season

Chris Davis 02/03/2017

Intermission Impossible

A Peek at "Hamlet" from the Wings

Chris Davis 02/03/2017

Politics Beat Blog

Game on: City Gets a Deannexation Plan Of Its Own to Mull Over

Jackson Baker 02/02/2017

Tiger Blue

Tigers 85, USF 75

Frank Murtaugh 02/02/2017

Fly On The Wall Blog

Vicki Lawrence Talks Carol Burnett, One-Hit-Wonders, Miley Cyrus, and Touring with Mama

Chris Davis 02/02/2017

Hungry Memphis

Front Street Deli for Sale

Susan Ellis 02/02/2017

News Blog

Thousands March to Civil Rights Museum in Defiance of Trump's Travel Ban

Micaela Watts 02/02/2017

News Blog

New Projects On Deck for Downtown

Toby Sells 02/02/2017

Memphis Scene

Theater

Haint Ain't Bad. GCT Builds a Better Ghost Story

Haint Ain't Bad. GCT Builds a Better Ghost Story

by Chris Davis

Theater

Books

On Paul Auster’s latest and bookstores.

On Paul Auster's latest and bookstores.

by Richard Alley

Readings
The Wiseguys Present: Storytellers Unplugged

News

Thousands March to Civil Rights Museum in Defiance of Trump's Travel Ban

Thousands March to Civil Rights Museum in Defiance of Trump's Travel Ban

Though unconfirmed, it's estimated that roughly 3,000 people from Memphis and surrounding areas gathered at Clayborn Temple to march in protest of President Donald Trump's executive order that bans travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.

by Micaela Watts | 13 Comments

New Projects On Deck for Downtown

Work will begin soon on three Downtown projects that will breathe even more life into the surging district.

by Toby Sells | 1 Comment

Fly on the Wall 1458

Verbatim

by Chris Davis

Sports

UCF 72, Tigers 57

UCF 72, Tigers 57

UCF ended a four-game losing streak — and an 11-game skid in its series with Memphis — by beating the Tigers Saturday in Orlando.

by Frank Murtaugh | 1 Comment

Tigers 85, USF 75

Playing the first of two games in three days in the Sunshine State, the Tigers enjoyed a relatively easy win over South Florida.

by Frank Murtaugh | 1 Comment

Beyond the Arc Podcast #68: Requiem for a Troy

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

by Kevin Lipe

Music

Garth Brooks Live at FedexForum

Garth Brooks Live at FedexForum

When it comes to country superstars, Garth Brooks has long been at the top of the list.

by Chris Shaw

Welcome to Grc Lnd

Marco Pavé is a name you're going to be hearing a lot in 2017.

by Chris Shaw

The Week in Live Music

DJ Zirk

by Chris Shaw

Music Events

Politics

Game on: City Gets a Deannexation Plan Of Its Own to Mull Over

Game on: City Gets a Deannexation Plan Of Its Own to Mull Over

Under pressure from Nashville, task force gets consultants' report on a strategy for "rightsizing Memphis;" decision due in April, unless legislature acts first.

by Jackson Baker | 21 Comments

The Buddy System

In a bi-partisan team-up, state Senators Harris and Kelsey hope to effect a good public outcome on the TVA/aquifer issue.

by Jackson Baker

Strickland Gives Hints of De-Annexation Plan to Uneasy Legislators

NASHVILLE — On Wednesday, one day before the scheduled unveiling in Memphis of a tentative de-annexation plan, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland addressed a luncheon of the Shelby County legislative delegation and gave its members, several of them openly apprehensive, some hints about what might be in the package.

by Jackson Baker | 17 Comments

Food & Drink

At Izakaya, steak and sushi in a swank setting.

At Izakaya, steak and sushi in a swank setting.

In 2013 the Lins had a plan for the historic building at 1433 Union.

by Lesley Young | 3 Comments

Front Street Deli for Sale

Owners of the iconic Front Street Deli announced on January 28th, that they are putting the business up for sale.

by Susan Ellis

Mix It Up!

Last month, when I wrote about eschewing top-shelf liquor for "well" brands, several readers asked, "But what about the mixers?"

by Andria Lisle

Restaurants

Opinion

Vicki Lawrence Talks Carol Burnett, One-Hit-Wonders, Miley Cyrus, and Touring with Mama

Vicki Lawrence Talks Carol Burnett, One-Hit-Wonders, Miley Cyrus, and Touring with Mama

Vicki Lawrence doesn’t want Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show to be just a retrospective.

by Chris Davis

Shock Values

One of the basic tenets of journalism is to "find the local angle," meaning when major world or national events happen, local media dig up stories about how the event has affected their home community.

by Bruce VanWyngarden | 5 Comments

Trump’s Week That Was ... Awful

The president is mentally ill. Pundits and mental health professionals are throwing around the words "malignant narcissist" lately, and although our man/baby chief executive fits that category like one of his baggy suits, there's another term that may be more apt in describing the president's bizarre behavior: psychopathy.

by Randy Haspel | 1 Comment

Film/TV

The Comedian

The Comedian

In 1983, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese followed up their epochal collaboration Raging Bull with The King of Comedy.

by Chris McCoy | 2 Comments

Music Video Monday: Lee Taylor

Today's Music Video Monday makes a clean break.

by Chris McCoy

Fun Bunny Weekend At The Brooks Museum

Intrude, the fantastic outdoor/indoor exhibit at the Brooks Museum of Art, concludes this weekend.

by Chris McCoy

