U of M Meets White House Criteria for Healthy Campus Designation The University of Memphis has met all criteria established by the White House to qualify as a "Healthy Campus".

Commercial Appeal Eliminating Paid Freelance Writers A lot of bylines are about to disappear from the pages of Memphis' daily newspaper. These are names readers know, too — art and food writer Fredric Koeppel, entertainment writer Jon Sparks, and other freelancers.