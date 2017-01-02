Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tennessee Weighs In Shelby County's Delay of Free Condom Funding

Micaela Watts 02/01/2017

News Blog

Stanton to Step Down as U.S. Attorney

Toby Sells 02/01/2017

News Blog

Let's Talk About Sex...In Memphis...On Dating Apps

Toby Sells 02/01/2017

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Feb. 2-8)

Susan Ellis 02/01/2017

News Blog

Memphis Greenlights Pro-Immigration Protest

Micaela Watts 01/31/2017

Beyond the Arc

Beyond the Arc Podcast #68: Requiem for a Troy

Kevin Lipe 01/31/2017

News Blog

Protest Has No Permit But Officials Say 'We Don't Anticipate Problems'

Toby Sells 01/31/2017

News Blog

Groups to File Lawsuit Against TVA Wells

Toby Sells 01/31/2017

Intermission Impossible

Rules for Radicals: "Blueprints to Freedom" is Right on Time

Chris Davis 01/31/2017

Hungry Memphis

On the Scene at Soup Sunday

Susan Ellis 01/30/2017

Memphis Scene

Art

Vitus Shell and the Moonpie Project

Vitus Shell and the Moonpie Project

by Elle Perry

Art Events

Theater

Rules for Radicals: "Blueprints to Freedom" is Right on Time

Rules for Radicals: "Blueprints to Freedom" is Right on Time

by Chris Davis

Theater

Books

Digital Baldwin @ Rhodes College

Digital Baldwin @ Rhodes College

by Richard Alley

Readings
First Friday at Five Coffee House Concert

First Friday of every month, 5 p.m. @ Howard Vance Guitar Academy

For more information and reservations, call 767-6940.

Extreme Deep: Mission into the Abyss

Through May 6 @ Memphis Pink Palace Museum

Offers opportunities for hands-on exploration of life at the bottom of the sea. Interactive exhibit that highlights the adventure of deep-sea exploration and discovery.

News

Tennessee Weighs In Shelby County's Delay of Free Condom Funding

Tennessee Weighs In Shelby County's Delay of Free Condom Funding

The state of Tennessee has advised the Shelby County Commission that they stand to lose $407,000 in federal grants for HIV prevention if they do not approve the $115,000 amount allotted for Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis Region's (PPGMR) free condom distribution program.

by Micaela Watts

Stanton to Step Down as U.S. Attorney

Edward Stanton III will resign form his post as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee effective February 28.

by Toby Sells

Let's Talk About Sex...In Memphis...On Dating Apps

We are working on our very first Sex Issue (due on the stands next week) and we want to hear from you.

by Toby Sells

Sports

Beyond the Arc Podcast #68: Requiem for a Troy

Beyond the Arc Podcast #68: Requiem for a Troy

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

by Kevin Lipe

Super Bowl LI: Who Are the Falcons?

Let’s play a game of association.

by Frank Murtaugh

Tigers 57, East Carolina 50

Triple-doubles are rare in college basketball, particularly the variety delivered by K.J. Lawson Saturday afternoon at FedExForum.

by Frank Murtaugh | 1 Comment

Music

The Week in Live Music

The Week in Live Music

DJ Zirk

by Chris Shaw

Kedron Johnson: From Hoops to Hip Hop

You might remember Kedren Johnson as the Vanderbilt transfer who helped shape the final years of the Pastner era of the Memphis Tigers.

by Chris Shaw

Politics

Memphis Immigration Lawyers Fear the Worst, Look to Congress for Relief

Memphis Immigration Lawyers Fear the Worst, Look to Congress for Relief

But both Barry Frager and Greg Siskind fear that the legislative establishment is buffaloed by an unconventional President’s ban on travel involving 7 majority-Muslim nations.

by Jackson Baker | 63 Comments

Randy Boyd, John Calipari, and the Tennessee Governor’s Race

Departing state Commissioner of Economic Development, widely considered a 2018 gubernatorial candidate, charms Memphis Chamber audience at Kentucky coach’s expense.

by Jackson Baker | 1 Comment

Unfinished Shelby County Business: Aquifer, EDGE, and Weed.

The issue of the Tennessee Valley Authority's drilling wells into the Memphis Sand aquifer may not be a done deal, after all.

by Jackson Baker | 1 Comment

Food & Drink

Hop Scots

Hop Scots

It was raining like stink and I was fighting with my tweed coat when I stepped into the taproom at High Cotton Brewing (HCB), so I felt Scottish, though being something of a skinflint, I always feel that way.

by Richard Murff

On the Scene at Soup Sunday

Youth Villages held its popular annual fund-raiser Soup Sunday this past weekend, drawing roughly 2,000 to the FedExForum.

by Susan Ellis

This week: Soup Sunday and Latte Art Throwdown.

Youth Villages, a private nonprofit which finds mentors to build relationships with children in foster care, is hosting its annual Soup Sunday event January 29th at the FedExForum.

by Lesley Young

Opinion

The Gateway Project Has Great Promise

The Gateway Project Has Great Promise

One of the favorite nostrums of the hard right in this country, as foolishly reductionist as it is misleading, involves a description of the social and economic landscape as consisting entirely of two groups — "makers" (aka "job creators") and "takers," whom they imagine to be the unwashed masses who remain perpetually on some kind of government dole financed by "confiscatory" taxes on the makers.

by | 2 Comments

What Didn't the Police Find in His Anal Cavity?

Although your Pesky Fly has been a Memphis resident since Reagan was in the White House, I do occasionally like to check in on news from back home.

by Chris Davis | 1 Comment

Good Signs, Bad Signs

Last week, the Flyer threw a party to celebrate its 20<30 Class of 2017.

by Bruce VanWyngarden | 28 Comments

Film/TV

Music Video Monday: Lee Taylor

Music Video Monday: Lee Taylor

Today's Music Video Monday makes a clean break.

by Chris McCoy

Fun Bunny Weekend At The Brooks Museum

Intrude, the fantastic outdoor/indoor exhibit at the Brooks Museum of Art, concludes this weekend.

by Chris McCoy

Paterson

Adam Driver leads Jim Jarmusch's spiritual sequel to Mystery Train

by Chris McCoy

