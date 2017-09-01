Sun., Sept. 17, 8 p.m. @ FedExForum
Bruno Mars live at the FedEx Forum. Tickets available through Ticketmaster.
Sat., Feb. 4, 7 p.m. @ FedExForum
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, performing live at FedEx Forum.
The University of Memphis has met all criteria established by the White House to qualify as a "Healthy Campus".
by Micaela Watts
A lot of bylines are about to disappear from the pages of Memphis' daily newspaper. These are names readers know, too — art and food writer Fredric Koeppel, entertainment writer Jon Sparks, and other freelancers.
by Chris Davis
The size of the parking spaces in the Memphis City Council’s resolution on the Memphis Zoo parking lot will swallow more than an acre of the Overton Park Greensward, according to an analysis offered this weekend by the local chapter of the Sierra Club.
by Toby Sells
With their win Sunday at Tulane, the Tigers passed the midpoint of their 2016-17 campaign.
by Frank Murtaugh
The Tigers eased their way to a third straight win this afternoon in New Orleans, improving to 12-4 while handing Tulane its fifth straight loss.
by Frank Murtaugh
I almost went to bed after the third quarter, when the Grizzlies were down 20.
by Kevin Lipe
Loflin Yard brought live music to their sprawling grounds in the spring of last year, and the downtown bar/venue has just announced that they will be hosting a weekly songwriter night every Wednesday.
by Chris Shaw
Brandon Taylor — Radio Ghost (Madjack Records)
by Chris Shaw
“Pretty...
by Chris Davis
Neither current Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen nor former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton have any intention of hanging it up.
by Jackson Baker
John Matthews thought he was retired.
by Lesley Young
Last October, David Scott moved from Portland to Memphis, settling in in Midtown.
by Susan Ellis
It's hot toddy time.
by Andria Lisle
WMC consumer investigator Andy Wise is many things — a survivor; a humanitarian; and a Christian martyr.
by Chris Davis
Every year on this day Fly on the Wall invites readers to take a spin down scenic Union Ave. and stop in for a seven layer burrito at the Taco Bell where the other Taco Bell used to be.
by Chris Davis
Evil scientist Marsha Blackburn lit up a fat cat Twitter cigar yesterday and BAM!
by Chris Davis
This week's Music Video Monday comes home.
by Chris McCoy
The New York Times headline from January 13, 1983 read OFFICER KILLED, MEMPHIS POLICE SLAY SEVEN.
by Chris McCoy
Taraji deserves better.
by Chris McCoy
