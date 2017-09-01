Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

U of M Meets White House Criteria for Healthy Campus Designation

Micaela Watts 01/09/2017

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Music Video Monday: Alan Scoop

Chris McCoy 01/09/2017

News Blog

Commercial Appeal Eliminating Paid Freelance Writers

Chris Davis 01/09/2017

News Blog

Report: New Zoo Lot Would Take an Acre of Greensward

Toby Sells 01/09/2017

Tiger Blue

Memphis Tigers Midseason Report

Frank Murtaugh 01/09/2017

Tiger Blue

Tigers 80, Tulane 59

Frank Murtaugh 01/08/2017

News Blog

Hundreds to March Downtown In Support of Women's Rights

Micaela Watts 01/08/2017

Beyond the Arc

Grizzlies 128, Warriors 119: Instant Core Four Classic

Kevin Lipe 01/07/2017

Memphis Gaydar

Fed Ex, St.Jude Among Memphis Names Aligning Against Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Micaela Watts 01/06/2017

Fly On The Wall Blog

Pooping With WMC's Andy Wise

Chris Davis 01/06/2017

Memphis Scene

Theater

Best of Memphis Theater, 2016: A Highly Subjective List

Best of Memphis Theater, 2016: A Highly Subjective List

by Chris Davis

Theater
News

U of M Meets White House Criteria for Healthy Campus Designation

U of M Meets White House Criteria for Healthy Campus Designation

The University of Memphis has met all criteria established by the White House to qualify as a "Healthy Campus". 

by Micaela Watts

Commercial Appeal Eliminating Paid Freelance Writers

A lot of bylines are about to disappear from the pages of Memphis' daily newspaper. These are names readers know, too — art and food writer Fredric Koeppel, entertainment writer Jon Sparks, and other freelancers.

by Chris Davis | 3 Comments

Report: New Zoo Lot Would Take an Acre of Greensward

The size of the parking spaces in the Memphis City Council’s resolution on the Memphis Zoo parking lot will swallow more than an acre of the Overton Park Greensward, according to an analysis offered this weekend by the local chapter of the Sierra Club.

by Toby Sells | 4 Comments

Sports

Memphis Tigers Midseason Report

Memphis Tigers Midseason Report

With their win Sunday at Tulane, the Tigers passed the midpoint of their 2016-17 campaign.

by Frank Murtaugh

Tigers 80, Tulane 59

The Tigers eased their way to a third straight win this afternoon in New Orleans, improving to 12-4 while handing Tulane its fifth straight loss.

by Frank Murtaugh

Grizzlies 128, Warriors 119: Instant Core Four Classic

I almost went to bed after the third quarter, when the Grizzlies were down 20.

by Kevin Lipe

Music

Mark Edgar Stuart Live at Loflin Yard

Mark Edgar Stuart Live at Loflin Yard

Loflin Yard brought live music to their sprawling grounds in the spring of last year, and the downtown bar/venue has just announced that they will be hosting a weekly songwriter night every Wednesday.

by Chris Shaw

New Memphis Music

Brandon Taylor — Radio Ghost (Madjack Records)

by Chris Shaw

Country Rockers, Fuck Get Notable Reissues

“Pretty...

by Chris Davis | 3 Comments

Politics

Herenton and Cohen: Still at It

Herenton and Cohen: Still at It

Neither current Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen nor former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton have any intention of hanging it up. 

by Jackson Baker | 17 Comments

Food & Drink

The latest on Le Jardin and Sushi Jimmi

The latest on Le Jardin and Sushi Jimmi

John Matthews thought he was retired.

by Lesley Young | 2 Comments

Fresh Bagels in Midtown from Dave's Bagels

Last October, David Scott moved from Portland to Memphis, settling in in Midtown.

by Susan Ellis | 10 Comments

Hot Toddy

It's hot toddy time.

by Andria Lisle

Opinion

Pooping With WMC's Andy Wise

Pooping With WMC's Andy Wise

WMC consumer investigator Andy Wise is many things — a survivor; a humanitarian; and a Christian martyr.

by Chris Davis | 1 Comment

It's Sex Pistols Taco Bell Day in Memphis. Eat a Burrito

Every year on this day Fly on the Wall invites readers to take a spin down scenic Union Ave. and stop in for a seven layer burrito at the Taco Bell where the other Taco Bell used to be.

by Chris Davis | 1 Comment

The Strange Case of Marsha Blackburn and the Exploding Cigar

Evil scientist Marsha Blackburn lit up a fat cat Twitter cigar yesterday and BAM!

by Chris Davis | 15 Comments

Film/TV

Music Video Monday: Alan Scoop

Music Video Monday: Alan Scoop

This week's Music Video Monday comes home.

by Chris McCoy

Shannon Street: Echoes Under A Blood Red Moon Documentary Explores A Memphis Tragedy

The New York Times headline from January 13, 1983 read OFFICER KILLED, MEMPHIS POLICE SLAY SEVEN.

by Chris McCoy | 3 Comments

Hidden Figures

Taraji deserves better.

by Chris McCoy | 2 Comments

Commercial Appeal Eliminating Paid Freelance Writers

Michele Somers Cullen: I haven't employed the CA for years.

Sounds like the Memphis Magazine and the Flyer may have its »

Read Story | Read Comments

Report: New Zoo Lot Would Take an Acre of Greensward

smoothiemovie: Perhaps, if the "plan" was a true compromise, there would no longer be conflict. Thanks, Flyer! Your perspective and reporting »

Read Story | Read Comments

You Know You're From Memphis If...

cowboyzfan1469: If u evr saw a wrestling match at da mid-south colosseum »

Read Story | Read Comments

Commercial Appeal Eliminating Paid Freelance Writers

lfine: Time for all to cancel . Fuck them. »

Read Story | Read Comments

