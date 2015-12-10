Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tigers 57, East Carolina 50

Frank Murtaugh 01/28/2017

Intermission Impossible

Take The 39 Steps, Please: Theatre Memphis Roasts Hitchcock

Chris Davis 01/28/2017

Beyond the Arc

Trail Blazers 112, Grizzlies 109: Sonnet Recap

Kevin Lipe 01/28/2017

Fly On The Wall Blog

What Didn't the Police Find in His Anal Cavity?

Chris Davis 01/27/2017

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Fun Bunny Weekend At The Brooks Museum

Chris McCoy 01/27/2017

Intermission Impossible

Wild, Wild, Wild: Rock of Ages Revisits the Reagan Era

Chris Davis 01/27/2017

News Blog

MATA Ex-CEO Ron Garrison Arrested in TBI Human Trafficking Sting

Micaela Watts 01/27/2017

News Blog

Two Anti-Abortion Bills Up for Consideration in Tennessee

Micaela Watts 01/26/2017

News Blog

DMC: Dreaming of a Downtown Grocery Store

Toby Sells 01/26/2017

Politics Beat Blog

Randy Boyd, John Calipari, and the Tennessee Governor’s Race

Jackson Baker 01/26/2017

Memphis Scene

Art

Vitus Shell and the Moonpie Project

by Elle Perry

Art Events

Theater

Take The 39 Steps, Please: Theatre Memphis Roasts Hitchcock

by Chris Davis

Theater
Balé Folclórico da Bahia

Sun., Jan. 29, 7-9 p.m. @ Germantown Performing Arts Center

The only professional folk dance company in Brazil, 38-member troupe of dancers, musicians and singers perform a spectacular repertory based on “Bahian” folkloric dances of…

The 39 Steps

Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 5 @ Theatre Memphis

Parody of the Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name is a comedic melodrama which takes the film’s serious spy story and plays it mainly…

News

MATA Ex-CEO Ron Garrison Arrested in TBI Human Trafficking Sting

Memphis Area Transit Authority CEO Ron Garrison resigned yesterday following his arrest for allegedly patronizing a prostitute.

by Micaela Watts | 21 Comments

Two Anti-Abortion Bills Up for Consideration in Tennessee

Two anti-abortion proposals will be considered by Tennessee lawmakers in this year's legislative session.

by Micaela Watts | 1 Comment

DMC: Dreaming of a Downtown Grocery Store

What's the hottest topic of discussion among those thinking about and working for a better Downtown Memphis?

by Toby Sells | 4 Comments

Sports

Tigers 57, East Carolina 50

Triple-doubles are rare in college basketball, particularly the variety delivered by K.J. Lawson Saturday afternoon at FedExForum.

by Frank Murtaugh | 1 Comment

Trail Blazers 112, Grizzlies 109: Sonnet Recap

The Grizzlies mounted a comeback in Portland last night but fell apart down the stretch.

by Kevin Lipe

Grizzlies 101, Raptors 99: Three Thoughts

The Grizzlies won a two-point game without scoring a single field goal in the final six and a half minutes against the Toronto Raptors last night, and this morning that feels like the miracle of miracles.

by Kevin Lipe | 1 Comment

Music

The Week in Live Music

DJ Zirk

by Chris Shaw

Kedron Johnson: From Hoops to Hip Hop

You might remember Kedren Johnson as the Vanderbilt transfer who helped shape the final years of the Pastner era of the Memphis Tigers.

by Chris Shaw

Politics

Randy Boyd, John Calipari, and the Tennessee Governor’s Race

Departing state Commissioner of Economic Development, widely considered a 2018 gubernatorial candidate, charms Memphis Chamber audience at Kentucky coach’s expense.

by Jackson Baker | 1 Comment

Unfinished Shelby County Business: Aquifer, EDGE, and Weed.

The issue of the Tennessee Valley Authority's drilling wells into the Memphis Sand aquifer may not be a done deal, after all.

by Jackson Baker

Luttrell Weighs in for Governor's Proposed Gas-Tax Increase

County Mayor tells Commission cites "critical need," says Haslam tax-hike measure would fund $9 million of badly needed infrastructure projects in county.

by Jackson Baker

Food & Drink

Hop Scots

It was raining like stink and I was fighting with my tweed coat when I stepped into the taproom at High Cotton Brewing (HCB), so I felt Scottish, though being something of a skinflint, I always feel that way.

by Richard Murff

This week: Soup Sunday and Latte Art Throwdown.

Youth Villages, a private nonprofit which finds mentors to build relationships with children in foster care, is hosting its annual Soup Sunday event January 29th at the FedExForum.

by Lesley Young

New MemPops Store in Crosstown

Here's some yay!

by Susan Ellis | 1 Comment

Opinion

What Didn't the Police Find in His Anal Cavity?

Although your Pesky Fly has been a Memphis resident since Reagan was in the White House, I do occasionally like to check in on news from back home.

by Chris Davis | 1 Comment

Good Signs, Bad Signs

Last week, the Flyer threw a party to celebrate its 20<30 Class of 2017.

by Bruce VanWyngarden | 28 Comments

Forward, March

I wasn't sure what to expect when I arrived downtown Saturday morning.

by Jen Clarke

Film/TV

Fun Bunny Weekend At The Brooks Museum

Intrude, the fantastic outdoor/indoor exhibit at the Brooks Museum of Art, concludes this weekend.

by Chris McCoy

Paterson

Adam Driver leads Jim Jarmusch's spiritual sequel to Mystery Train

by Chris McCoy

Music Video Monday: Alyssa Moore

Today's Music Video Monday brings you a message from space.

by Chris McCoy

Fly on the Wall

OakTree: "Lard-asses"? Please. It's physically impossible to become overweight eating English cuisine, as the food is so dreadful, that once your »

Read Story | Read Comments

The Only Two Questions That Matter

a friend: Bric-a brac, thank you for your learned opinion. America has nothing to worry about, Thank God for the internet. »

Read Story | Read Comments

The Only Two Questions That Matter

Bric-a-Brac: Actually, Vlad, I was really talking about Cambria Count, PA, just like I said, and how it has flipped from »

Read Story | Read Comments

Fly on the Wall

Rob Sellmansberger: Mabry is a felon. He stole $500 worth of Xbox 360 equipment from me and he needs to get locked »

Read Story | Read Comments

