Beyond the Arc

Kevin Lipe 01/16/2017

Tiger Blue

Tigers 62, USF 56

Frank Murtaugh 01/14/2017

Fly On The Wall Blog

Memphis Bound Gilbert Gottfried Talks Trump, TV, Life on the Road

Chris Davis 01/13/2017

News Blog

Shelby County Commission Delays Vote on STD Prevention Funding

Micaela Watts 01/13/2017

Politics Beat Blog

Briefs from the Political Week

Jackson Baker 01/13/2017

Politics Beat Blog

In The Age Of Trump, Remember The Killian Documents

Chris McCoy 01/13/2017

News Blog

Proposed Rehab On Cooper Gets Shot Down, New Bar Gets the Green Light

Micaela Watts 01/12/2017

Fly On The Wall Blog

Memphis Gets a Shout Out From Joss Whedon and a Beautiful Artist's Diary

Chris Davis 01/12/2017

Intermission Impossible

News Blog

The Clayborn Temple Preservation Project Will Receive A $400,000 Federal Grant

Joshua Cannon 01/12/2017

Memphis Scene

Theater

Theater
King Day 2017

King Day 2017

Mon., Jan. 16, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. @ National Civil Rights Museum

Celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with daylong performances, youth-centered edutainment, museum experience, and opportunities for community service.

Open Mic Comedy

Thursdays, 9 p.m. @ P&H Cafe

News

Shelby County Commission Delays Vote on STD Prevention Funding

On Monday, the Shelby County Commission delayed a vote to approve $407,000 in federal grants earmarked for HIV prevention services from four separate agencies, including $115,000 in funding designated for Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis Region’s free condom program.

by Micaela Watts | 3 Comments

Proposed Rehab On Cooper Gets Shot Down, New Bar Gets the Green Light

The Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board voted against allowing a drug and alcohol treatment facility to open in the old Sheet Metals Worker building at 673 S. Cooper, close to Peabody Park.

by Micaela Watts | 5 Comments

The Clayborn Temple Preservation Project Will Receive A $400,000 Federal Grant

The Clayborn Temple has become one of 39 historic rehabilitation projects across the United States to receive federal funding — a $400,000 grant to preserve the site where the Memphis Sanitation Workers strike was organized.

by Joshua Cannon

Sports

Bulls 108, Grizzlies 104: A Game of Ghosts

There are ghosts everywhere.

by Kevin Lipe

Tigers 62, USF 56

Three days after a disappearing act at Tulsa, the American Athletic Conference's reigning Player of the Week reappeared Saturday at FedExForum.

by Frank Murtaugh | 1 Comment

Tulsa 81, Tigers 71

Wednesday night was hardly the Tulsa homecoming Memphis coach Tubby Smith envisioned.

by Frank Murtaugh | 2 Comments

Music

Duets for Mellotron

Duets for Mellotron

In April, 2016, there was a unique concert at Crosstown Arts.

by Chris McCoy

New Memphis Music

Brandon Taylor — Radio Ghost (Madjack Records)

by Chris Shaw

Mark Edgar Stuart Live at Loflin Yard

Loflin Yard brought live music to their sprawling grounds in the spring of last year, and the downtown bar/venue has just announced that they will be hosting a weekly songwriter night every Wednesday.

by Chris Shaw

Politics

Briefs from the Political Week

Rallings downplays homicide numbers; Commission prepares legislative package, includes medical marijuana, not in agreement yet on MLGW issue; Cohen gets new leadership post in Congress

by Jackson Baker

In The Age Of Trump, Remember The Killian Documents

For media consumers, the lesson is, be suspicious of everything, especially if it confirms your biases.

by Chris McCoy

Dark Ages Coming?

Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen's cell phone rings in telephone calls to the theme song of the old Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson?

by Jackson Baker | 2 Comments

Food & Drink

Wine-speak

The thing to remember is that wine-speak isn't about expertise; it's about what the philosopher professor Harry Frankfurt called "bullshit."

by Richard Murff | 4 Comments

Oshi to Rebrand

Oshi closed yesterday and will reopen in the spring as a new concept, according to owner Jeff Johnson.

by Susan Ellis

LYFE Downtown To Go Full Service, etc.

LYFE Kitchen announced last month that the Chisca location, roughly a year after it opened, "will be undergoing a transformation ... that will bring new flavors and a new ambience to the LYFE Kitchen dining experience in downtown Memphis."

by Susan Ellis

Opinion

Memphis Bound Gilbert Gottfried Talks Trump, TV, Life on the Road

Some things are just true.

by Chris Davis | 1 Comment

Memphis Gets a Shout Out From Joss Whedon and a Beautiful Artist's Diary

Thumbing through Twitter last night I noticed a tweet from Mr. Avengers director, Joss Whedon that read, "this THIS this."

by Chris Davis | 2 Comments

Being There: No App For That

A few weeks ago, I had a very early flight and needed a ride to the airport.

by Bruce VanWyngarden | 7 Comments

Film/TV

Jackie

When Jackie was being filmed in early 2016, few could have predicted how relevant it would be in 2017.

by Chris McCoy

Iggy and the Stooges Doc Gimme Danger to Kick Off Indie Wednesday Film Series

Indie Memphis will be launching a new weekly film series on Wednesday, February 1 with a screening of the Jim Jarmusch's documentary Gimme Danger.

by Chris McCoy

Music Video Monday: Alan Scoop

This week's Music Video Monday comes home.

by Chris McCoy

