Offers opportunities for hands-on exploration of life at the bottom of the sea. Interactive exhibit that highlights the adventure of deep-sea exploration and discovery.

Members of the Sierra Club's Tennessee Chapter gathered at the Clifford Davis Federal Building Thursday to protest the nomination of Scott Pruitt, President-Elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Tigers erased a five-point deficit in the last three minutes of regulation, then outscored Houston 6-3 in a sloppy overtime period to earn their biggest win of the season to date.

Editor's Note: I am at a conference this week out of town, so I asked my old friend and brilliant basketball mind Andrew Ford to chip in with a couple of guest posts.

The first time the Grizzlies welcomed former head coach Dave Joerger back to Beale Street manning the sidelines for a different franchise, they were greeted with a swift kick in the butt by an amorphous Kings squad.

You might remember Kedren Johnson as the Vanderbilt transfer who helped shape the final years of the Pastner era of the Memphis Tigers.

After making announcement at Mason Temple commemoration for MLK, Congressman catalogues several "distressing" actions by President-elect and tells Flyer that insulting tweets about civil rights icon John Lewis became "the straw that broke the camel's back."

A statement made by state Senator Mark Norris (R-Collierville) in Nashville last week all but put the Senate Majority Leader in the running for the governorship in 2018.

Thousands were there for the local version of an epochal national event -- including daughter Rose Baker, who captured the flavor of the march in words and pictures.

The thing to remember is that wine-speak isn't about expertise; it's about what the philosopher professor Harry Frankfurt called "bullshit."

After work one day last week, a friend and I made an impromptu stop at the backroom bar at Cafe 1912.

The Only Two Questions That Matter Another Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is behind us, a weekend in which his life and his dream of equality for all were celebrated with speeches, marches, and good works in the community.

The MLGW Groundhog The issue of county participation on the board of the city-owned Memphis Light, Gas & Water is, for the time being, moot.