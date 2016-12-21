Enjoy live soccer with your mates, a much-needed hangover brunch, and relaxing folk music from Irish musician Dylan Walshe on your New Year's Day.

A Texas man has plead guilty to falsely reporting a shooting threat in attempt to delay a Megabus traveling from Memphis to Dallas, according to Edward L. Stanton III, who announced the guilty plea today.

The SMU Mustangs topped the Memphis Tigers, 58-54, in their American Athletic Conference opener Tuesday night.

Lawson double-doubles — pick your brother — have become commonplace at FedExForum this season.

The Grizzlies have now beaten every team ahead of them in the standings (except for the San Antonio Spurs, but they don’t play for the first time until February).

Last night the Grizzlies, yet again without Mike Conley, defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-80.

Best Concerts of 2016 From fine dining with Robyn Hitchcock to melting faces with the Melvins, here are our favorite concerts of 2016.

New Year’s Eve Roundup New Year's Eve is always a momentous occasion for live music, and this year is no different, as plenty of venues around town have something going on.

The Ataris at the New Daisy Tonight the New Daisy gets a blast from pop punk's past as The Ataris will take the downtown stage with locals Shamefinger and Indeed, We Digress.