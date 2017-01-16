Mon., Jan. 16, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. @ National Civil Rights Museum
Celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with daylong performances, youth-centered edutainment, museum experience, and opportunities for community service.
More We Recommend
Thursdays, 9 p.m. @ P&H Cafe
On Monday, the Shelby County Commission delayed a vote to approve $407,000 in federal grants earmarked for HIV prevention services from four separate agencies, including $115,000 in funding designated for Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis Region’s free condom program.
by Micaela Watts
|
The Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board voted against allowing a drug and alcohol treatment facility to open in the old Sheet Metals Worker building at 673 S. Cooper, close to Peabody Park.
by Micaela Watts
|
More In News
The Clayborn Temple has become one of 39 historic rehabilitation projects across the United States to receive federal funding — a $400,000 grant to preserve the site where the Memphis Sanitation Workers strike was organized.
by Joshua Cannon
There are ghosts everywhere.
by Kevin Lipe
Three days after a disappearing act at Tulsa, the American Athletic Conference's reigning Player of the Week reappeared Saturday at FedExForum.
by Frank Murtaugh
|
More In Sports
Wednesday night was hardly the Tulsa homecoming Memphis coach Tubby Smith envisioned.
by Frank Murtaugh
|
In April, 2016, there was a unique concert at Crosstown Arts.
by Chris McCoy
Brandon Taylor — Radio Ghost (Madjack Records)
by Chris Shaw
More In Music
Loflin Yard brought live music to their sprawling grounds in the spring of last year, and the downtown bar/venue has just announced that they will be hosting a weekly songwriter night every Wednesday.
by Chris Shaw
Rallings downplays homicide numbers; Commission prepares legislative package, includes medical marijuana, not in agreement yet on MLGW issue; Cohen gets new leadership post in Congress
by Jackson Baker
For media consumers, the lesson is, be suspicious of everything, especially if it confirms your biases.
by Chris McCoy
More In Politics
Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen's cell phone rings in telephone calls to the theme song of the old Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson?
by Jackson Baker
|
The thing to remember is that wine-speak isn't about expertise; it's about what the philosopher professor Harry Frankfurt called "bullshit."
by Richard Murff
|
Oshi closed yesterday and will reopen in the spring as a new concept, according to owner Jeff Johnson.
by Susan Ellis
More In Food & Drink
LYFE Kitchen announced last month that the Chisca location, roughly a year after it opened, "will be undergoing a transformation ... that will bring new flavors and a new ambience to the LYFE Kitchen dining experience in downtown Memphis."
by Susan Ellis
Some things are just true.
by Chris Davis
|
Thumbing through Twitter last night I noticed a tweet from Mr. Avengers director, Joss Whedon that read, "this THIS this."
by Chris Davis
|
More In Opinion
A few weeks ago, I had a very early flight and needed a ride to the airport.
by Bruce VanWyngarden
|
When Jackie was being filmed in early 2016, few could have predicted how relevant it would be in 2017.
by Chris McCoy
Indie Memphis will be launching a new weekly film series on Wednesday, February 1 with a screening of the Jim Jarmusch's documentary Gimme Danger.
by Chris McCoy
More In Film/TV
This week's Music Video Monday comes home.
by Chris McCoy