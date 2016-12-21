Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Beyond the Arc

Grizzlies 114, Thunder 80: Ejections Don’t Count As Assists

Kevin Lipe 12/30/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Top 20 Memphis Music Videos of 2016 (Part 1)

Chris McCoy 12/30/2016

Hungry Memphis

Eating at IKEA

Susan Ellis 12/28/2016

News Blog

SMU 58, Tigers 54

Flyer Staff 12/28/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Music Video Monday: Don Lifted

Chris McCoy 12/26/2016

Fly On The Wall Blog

Christmas Comes to West Memphis

Chris Davis 12/26/2016

Intermission Impossible

Best of Memphis Theater, 2016: A Highly Subjective List

Chris Davis 12/26/2016

From My Seat

Frank's Top Five Memphis Sports Moments of 2016

Frank Murtaugh 12/26/2016

Beyond the Arc

Grizzlies 115, Rockets 109: Six Victory Haiku

Kevin Lipe 12/24/2016

Hungry Memphis

Now Open: Cafe 7/24

Susan Ellis 12/23/2016

Memphis Scene

Theater

Best of Memphis Theater, 2016: A Highly Subjective List

Best of Memphis Theater, 2016: A Highly Subjective List

by Chris Davis

by Chris Davis

Theater

Books

A literary Christmas wish.

A literary Christmas wish.

by Richard Alley

Readings
News

SMU 58, Tigers 54

SMU 58, Tigers 54

The SMU Mustangs topped the Memphis Tigers, 58-54, in their American Athletic Conference opener Tuesday night.

by Flyer Staff | 2 Comments

Greensward, Weirich, and Black Lives Matter

January

by Flyer Staff | 5 Comments

Concerned He Would Miss His Megabus, a Texas Man Calls in a False Shooting Threat to Delay Departure

A Texas man has plead guilty to falsely reporting a shooting threat in attempt to delay a Megabus traveling from Memphis to Dallas, according to Edward L. Stanton III, who announced the guilty plea today.

by Micaela Watts | 4 Comments

Sports

Grizzlies 114, Thunder 80: Ejections Don’t Count As Assists

Grizzlies 114, Thunder 80: Ejections Don’t Count As Assists

Last night the Grizzlies, yet again without Mike Conley, defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-80.

by Kevin Lipe

Grizzlies 115, Rockets 109: Six Victory Haiku

The Grizzlies have now beaten every team ahead of them in the standings (except for the San Antonio Spurs, but they don’t play for the first time until February).

by Kevin Lipe | 1 Comment

Tigers 95, Incarnate Word 71

Lawson double-doubles — pick your brother — have become commonplace at FedExForum this season.

by Frank Murtaugh | 1 Comment

Music

Best Concerts of 2016

Best Concerts of 2016

From fine dining with Robyn Hitchcock to melting faces with the Melvins, here are our favorite concerts of 2016.

by Flyer Staff

New Year’s Eve Roundup

New Year's Eve is always a momentous occasion for live music, and this year is no different, as plenty of venues around town have something going on.

by Chris Shaw

The Ataris at the New Daisy

Tonight the New Daisy gets a blast from pop punk's past as The Ataris will take the downtown stage with locals Shamefinger and Indeed, We Digress.

by Chris Shaw

Music Events

Politics

Trumped Expectations

Trumped Expectations

One major surprise colored the 2016 political year, from the presidential election on down.

by Jackson Baker

Food & Drink

Eating at IKEA

Eating at IKEA

On Monday, Bianca and I, along with what seems like most of Memphis, went to check out IKEA. 

by Susan Ellis

What We Ate in 2016

Come for Elvis, stay for the food.

by Lesley Young

Now Open: Cafe 7/24

Cafe 7/24 opened at 94.

by Susan Ellis

Restaurants

Opinion

See Ya, 2016: Some Things We Need to Leave Behind

See Ya, 2016: Some Things We Need to Leave Behind

At work the other day, I received an email from a vendor that opened with "2016 was truly one for the books!"

by Jen Clarke | 21 Comments

Christmas Comes to West Memphis

Things people see driving through West Memphis on Christmas day.

by Chris Davis | 12 Comments

2016: The Year in Weird News, Memphis-Style

2016 was a weird year for everybody.

by Chris Davis | 3 Comments

Film/TV

Top 20 Memphis Music Videos of 2016 (Part 1)

Top 20 Memphis Music Videos of 2016 (Part 1)

2016 was a good year for music videos by Memphis artists, musicians and filmmakers alike.

by Chris McCoy

Music Video Monday: Don Lifted

Merry Christmas (observed)!

by Chris McCoy

2016: The Year In Film

I'll try to be polite about this: 2015 was a banner year for film.

by Chris McCoy

Movie Times + Reviews

