Thursdays, 9 p.m. @ P&H Cafe
More We Recommend
Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 5 @ Theatre Memphis
Parody of the Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name is a comedic melodrama which takes the film’s serious spy story and plays it mainly…
Larry Clark sits on a sofa in his artifact-cluttered Midtown house, leafing through a slender book of old photographs.
by Chris Davis
March Madness
by Chris Davis
More In News
Race played in Beale vote
by Flyer Staff
The Tigers' chances of dancing in the NCAA tournament took a hit Wednesday night in Philadelphia.
by Frank Murtaugh
This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:
by Kevin Lipe
More In Sports
The Grizzlies (via Grind City Media) have announced that they'll be bringing an expansion franchise of the NBA Development League to Southaven's Landers Center next season.
by Kevin Lipe
DJ Zirk
by Chris Shaw
More In Music
You might remember Kedren Johnson as the Vanderbilt transfer who helped shape the final years of the Pastner era of the Memphis Tigers.
by Chris Shaw
The issue of the Tennessee Valley Authority's drilling wells into the Memphis Sand aquifer may not be a done deal, after all.
by Jackson Baker
County Mayor tells Commission cites "critical need," says Haslam tax-hike measure would fund $9 million of badly needed infrastructure projects in county.
by Jackson Baker
More In Politics
Thousands were there for the local version of an epochal national event -- including daughter Rose Baker, who captured the flavor of the march in words and pictures.
by Jackson Baker
|
It was raining like stink and I was fighting with my tweed coat when I stepped into the taproom at High Cotton Brewing (HCB), so I felt Scottish, though being something of a skinflint, I always feel that way.
by Richard Murff
Youth Villages, a private nonprofit which finds mentors to build relationships with children in foster care, is hosting its annual Soup Sunday event January 29th at the FedExForum.
by Lesley Young
More In Food & Drink
Here's some yay!
by Susan Ellis
|
Last week, the Flyer threw a party to celebrate its 20<30 Class of 2017.
by Bruce VanWyngarden
I wasn't sure what to expect when I arrived downtown Saturday morning.
by Jen Clarke
More In Opinion
As I boarded the plane and wiggled my bags into the overhead compartment, the girl sitting in my row said, "I had mine laminated so it would be easier to carry on the plane."
by Lesley Young
To soothe my jangled, post-election nerves, I recently rewatched Jim Jarmusch's Mystery Train.
by Chris McCoy
Today's Music Video Monday brings you a message from space.
by Chris McCoy
More In Film/TV
Cultures clash in Martin Scorsese’s epic of Christianity in feudal Japan
by Chris McCoy