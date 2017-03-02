Feb. 3-14 @ Shops of Saddle Creek
Specially crafted wishes by area artists, sure to help cupid’s arrow find its mark.
Fri., Feb. 3, 5-8 p.m. @ Woodruff-Fontaine House
Relive one of the most structured rituals of the gilded age, courtship. Light refreshments will be served.
Though unconfirmed, it's estimated that roughly 3,000 people from Memphis and surrounding areas gathered at Clayborn Temple to march in protest of President Donald Trump's executive order that bans travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.
by Micaela Watts
Work will begin soon on three Downtown projects that will breathe even more life into the surging district.
by Toby Sells
Playing the first of two games in three days in the Sunshine State, the Tigers enjoyed a relatively easy win over South Florida.
by Frank Murtaugh
This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:
by Kevin Lipe
Let’s play a game of association.
by Frank Murtaugh
When it comes to country superstars, Garth Brooks has long been at the top of the list.
by Chris Shaw
Marco Pavé is a name you're going to be hearing a lot in 2017.
by Chris Shaw
Under pressure from Nashville, task force gets consultants' report on a strategy for "rightsizing Memphis;" decision due in April, unless legislature acts first.
by Jackson Baker
In a bi-partisan team-up, state Senators Harris and Kelsey hope to effect a good public outcome on the TVA/aquifer issue.
by Jackson Baker
NASHVILLE — On Wednesday, one day before the scheduled unveiling in Memphis of a tentative de-annexation plan, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland addressed a luncheon of the Shelby County legislative delegation and gave its members, several of them openly apprehensive, some hints about what might be in the package.
by Jackson Baker
In 2013 the Lins had a plan for the historic building at 1433 Union.
by Lesley Young
Owners of the iconic Front Street Deli announced on January 28th, that they are putting the business up for sale.
by Susan Ellis
Last month, when I wrote about eschewing top-shelf liquor for "well" brands, several readers asked, "But what about the mixers?"
by Andria Lisle
Vicki Lawrence doesn’t want Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show to be just a retrospective.
by Chris Davis
One of the basic tenets of journalism is to "find the local angle," meaning when major world or national events happen, local media dig up stories about how the event has affected their home community.
by Bruce VanWyngarden
The president is mentally ill. Pundits and mental health professionals are throwing around the words "malignant narcissist" lately, and although our man/baby chief executive fits that category like one of his baggy suits, there's another term that may be more apt in describing the president's bizarre behavior: psychopathy.
by Randy Haspel
In 1983, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese followed up their epochal collaboration Raging Bull with The King of Comedy.
by Chris McCoy
Today's Music Video Monday makes a clean break.
by Chris McCoy
Intrude, the fantastic outdoor/indoor exhibit at the Brooks Museum of Art, concludes this weekend.
by Chris McCoy