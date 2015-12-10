Sun., Jan. 29, 7-9 p.m. @ Germantown Performing Arts Center
The only professional folk dance company in Brazil, 38-member troupe of dancers, musicians and singers perform a spectacular repertory based on “Bahian” folkloric dances of…
More We Recommend
Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 5 @ Theatre Memphis
Parody of the Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name is a comedic melodrama which takes the film’s serious spy story and plays it mainly…
Memphis Area Transit Authority CEO Ron Garrison resigned yesterday following his arrest for allegedly patronizing a prostitute.
by Micaela Watts
|
Two anti-abortion proposals will be considered by Tennessee lawmakers in this year's legislative session.
by Micaela Watts
|
More In News
What's the hottest topic of discussion among those thinking about and working for a better Downtown Memphis?
by Toby Sells
|
Triple-doubles are rare in college basketball, particularly the variety delivered by K.J. Lawson Saturday afternoon at FedExForum.
by Frank Murtaugh
|
The Grizzlies mounted a comeback in Portland last night but fell apart down the stretch.
by Kevin Lipe
More In Sports
The Grizzlies won a two-point game without scoring a single field goal in the final six and a half minutes against the Toronto Raptors last night, and this morning that feels like the miracle of miracles.
by Kevin Lipe
|
DJ Zirk
by Chris Shaw
More In Music
You might remember Kedren Johnson as the Vanderbilt transfer who helped shape the final years of the Pastner era of the Memphis Tigers.
by Chris Shaw
Departing state Commissioner of Economic Development, widely considered a 2018 gubernatorial candidate, charms Memphis Chamber audience at Kentucky coach’s expense.
by Jackson Baker
|
The issue of the Tennessee Valley Authority's drilling wells into the Memphis Sand aquifer may not be a done deal, after all.
by Jackson Baker
More In Politics
County Mayor tells Commission cites "critical need," says Haslam tax-hike measure would fund $9 million of badly needed infrastructure projects in county.
by Jackson Baker
It was raining like stink and I was fighting with my tweed coat when I stepped into the taproom at High Cotton Brewing (HCB), so I felt Scottish, though being something of a skinflint, I always feel that way.
by Richard Murff
Youth Villages, a private nonprofit which finds mentors to build relationships with children in foster care, is hosting its annual Soup Sunday event January 29th at the FedExForum.
by Lesley Young
More In Food & Drink
Here's some yay!
by Susan Ellis
|
Although your Pesky Fly has been a Memphis resident since Reagan was in the White House, I do occasionally like to check in on news from back home.
by Chris Davis
|
Last week, the Flyer threw a party to celebrate its 20<30 Class of 2017.
by Bruce VanWyngarden
|
More In Opinion
I wasn't sure what to expect when I arrived downtown Saturday morning.
by Jen Clarke
Intrude, the fantastic outdoor/indoor exhibit at the Brooks Museum of Art, concludes this weekend.
by Chris McCoy
Adam Driver leads Jim Jarmusch's spiritual sequel to Mystery Train
by Chris McCoy
More In Film/TV
Today's Music Video Monday brings you a message from space.
by Chris McCoy