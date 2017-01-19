Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

One Eye on The Memphis Women's March, January 21, 2017

Jackson Baker 01/21/2017

News Blog

PODCAST: Two Flyer Guys and the Portland Protests

Toby Sells 01/21/2017

Beyond the Arc

Grizzlies 107, Kings 91: Game Notes

Andrew Ford 01/21/2017

News Blog

Student Organizers From Four Colleges Lead Protest Against Trump, Issue Demands

Joshua Cannon 01/20/2017

Intermission Impossible

Hitchcock, Cock Rock, and Bayard Rustin Live on Stage

Chris Davis 01/20/2017

Beyond the Arc

How David Fizdale's Successes Cast A Different Light on Dave Joerger

Andrew Ford 01/20/2017

Tiger Blue

Tigers 70, Houston 67 (OT)

Frank Murtaugh 01/19/2017

News Blog

Sierra Club Protests Trump's EPA Choice

Joshua Cannon 01/19/2017

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Memphis Comedy Bad, Bad Men Premieres on Amazon Video

Chris McCoy 01/18/2017

Hungry Memphis

Cafe Brooks Debuts, etc.

Susan Ellis 01/18/2017

Memphis Scene

Art

Vitus Shell and the Moonpie Project

Vitus Shell and the Moonpie Project

by Elle Perry

Art Events

Theater

Hitchcock, Cock Rock, and Bayard Rustin Live on Stage

Hitchcock, Cock Rock, and Bayard Rustin Live on Stage

by Chris Davis

Theater
Alonzo King LINES Ballet

News

PODCAST: Two Flyer Guys and the Portland Protests

PODCAST: Two Flyer Guys and the Portland Protests

Flyer folk are in Portland this weekend for a newspaper conference.

by Toby Sells | 4 Comments

Student Organizers From Four Colleges Lead Protest Against Trump, Issue Demands

It started at the University of Memphis.

by Joshua Cannon | 8 Comments

Sierra Club Protests Trump's EPA Choice

Members of the Sierra Club's Tennessee Chapter gathered at the Clifford Davis Federal Building Thursday to protest the nomination of Scott Pruitt, President-Elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

by Joshua Cannon | 2 Comments

Sports

Grizzlies 107, Kings 91: Game Notes

Grizzlies 107, Kings 91: Game Notes

The first time the Grizzlies welcomed former head coach Dave Joerger back to Beale Street manning the sidelines for a different franchise, they were greeted with a swift kick in the butt by an amorphous Kings squad.

by Andrew Ford

How David Fizdale's Successes Cast A Different Light on Dave Joerger

Editor's Note: I am at a conference this week out of town, so I asked my old friend and brilliant basketball mind Andrew Ford to chip in with a couple of guest posts.

by Andrew Ford | 1 Comment

Tigers 70, Houston 67 (OT)

The Tigers erased a five-point deficit in the last three minutes of regulation, then outscored Houston 6-3 in a sloppy overtime period to earn their biggest win of the season to date.

by Frank Murtaugh | 1 Comment

Music

Kedron Johnson: From Hoops to Hip Hop

Kedron Johnson: From Hoops to Hip Hop

You might remember Kedren Johnson as the Vanderbilt transfer who helped shape the final years of the Pastner era of the Memphis Tigers.

by Chris Shaw

Duets for Mellotron

In April, 2016, there was a unique concert at Crosstown Arts.

by Chris McCoy

New Memphis Music

Brandon Taylor — Radio Ghost (Madjack Records)

by Chris Shaw

Politics

One Eye on The Memphis Women's March, January 21, 2017

One Eye on The Memphis Women's March, January 21, 2017

Thousands were there for the local version of an epochal national event -- including daughter Rose Baker, who captured the flavor of the march in words and pictures.

by Jackson Baker

Key Political Moves Underway in Memphis and Nashville (UPDATED)

A statement made by state Senator Mark Norris (R-Collierville) in Nashville last week all but put the Senate Majority Leader in the running for the governorship in 2018.

by Jackson Baker | 3 Comments

Cohen Won't Attend Trump Inauguration

After making announcement at Mason Temple commemoration for MLK, Congressman catalogues several "distressing" actions by President-elect and tells Flyer that insulting tweets about civil rights icon John Lewis became "the straw that broke the camel's back."

by Jackson Baker | 77 Comments

Food & Drink

Drinking “Well”: Should You Order the High-end Stuff at a Bar?

Drinking "Well": Should You Order the High-end Stuff at a Bar?

After work one day last week, a friend and I made an impromptu stop at the backroom bar at Cafe 1912.

by Andria Lisle | 1 Comment

Cafe Brooks Debuts, etc.

• Cafe Brooks by Paradox, at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, opened today.

by Susan Ellis | 2 Comments

Wine-speak

The thing to remember is that wine-speak isn't about expertise; it's about what the philosopher professor Harry Frankfurt called "bullshit."

by Richard Murff | 4 Comments

Opinion

The Only Two Questions That Matter

The Only Two Questions That Matter

Another Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is behind us, a weekend in which his life and his dream of equality for all were celebrated with speeches, marches, and good works in the community.

by Bruce VanWyngarden | 28 Comments

The MLGW Groundhog

The issue of county participation on the board of the city-owned Memphis Light, Gas & Water is, for the time being, moot.

by | 7 Comments

Living the Dream: Are We Really Working in Service to Dr. King’s Vision?

By the time you read this, we will have celebrated a national holiday commemorating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King was a civil rights pioneer, a champion for nonviolent struggle toward equality and justice, and an outspoken critic of the United States of America.

by Troy L. Wiggins | 1 Comment

Film/TV

Silence

Silence

Cultures clash in Martin Scorsese’s epic of Christianity in feudal Japan

by Chris McCoy

Memphis Comedy Bad, Bad Men Premieres on Amazon Video

Bad, Bad Men, an independent comedy made by Memphians Allen Gardner and Brad Ellis, is now available on Amazon streaming video.

by Chris McCoy

Jackie

When Jackie was being filmed in early 2016, few could have predicted how relevant it would be in 2017.

by Chris McCoy

Videos

PODCAST: Two Flyer Guys and the Portland Protests
