Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Blogs

Tiger Blue

Temple 77, Tigers 66

Frank Murtaugh 01/25/2017

News Blog

Tennessee Equality Project Issues Discriminatory Bill Alert

Micaela Watts 01/25/2017

News Blog

'Massive' New Boat Brings Friction on the Riverfront

Toby Sells 01/25/2017

News Blog

VIDEO: Mayor Strickland Announces Riverfront Task Force

Toby Sells 01/25/2017

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1)

Susan Ellis 01/25/2017

Fly On The Wall Blog

Winning: You Can't Blame Trump for Selling the Sizzle

Chris Davis 01/24/2017

News Blog

South Memphis Becomes Bicycle 'Lab' With New Grant

Toby Sells 01/24/2017

Hungry Memphis

New MemPops Store in Crosstown

Susan Ellis 01/24/2017

News Blog

Planet Fitness Coming Soon to Imperial Lanes Site

Toby Sells 01/24/2017

Beyond the Arc

Beyond the Arc Podcast #67: Is it time to worry yet?

Kevin Lipe 01/24/2017

Memphis Scene

Art

Vitus Shell and the Moonpie Project

Vitus Shell and the Moonpie Project

by Elle Perry

Find

Art Events

Theater

Hitchcock, Cock Rock, and Bayard Rustin Live on Stage

Hitchcock, Cock Rock, and Bayard Rustin Live on Stage

by Chris Davis

Find

Theater
ADVERTISEMENT

We Recommend

Open Mic Comedy

Thursdays, 9 p.m. @ P&H Cafe

The 39 Steps

Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 5 @ Theatre Memphis

Parody of the Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name is a comedic melodrama which takes the film’s serious spy story and plays it mainly…

More We Recommend

News

Larry Clark's Memphis Clown Show

Larry Clark's Memphis Clown Show

Larry Clark sits on a sofa in his artifact-cluttered Midtown house, leafing through a slender book of old photographs.

by Chris Davis

Fly on the Wall 1457

March Madness

by Chris Davis

Race, Rape kits, Redbirds

Race played in Beale vote

by Flyer Staff

More In News

Sports

Temple 77, Tigers 66

Temple 77, Tigers 66

The Tigers' chances of dancing in the NCAA tournament took a hit Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

by Frank Murtaugh

Beyond the Arc Podcast #67: Is it time to worry yet?

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

by Kevin Lipe

Grizzlies to bring expansion D-League franchise to Southaven

The Grizzlies (via Grind City Media) have announced that they'll be bringing an expansion franchise of the NBA Development League to Southaven's Landers Center next season.

by Kevin Lipe

More In Sports

Music

The Week in Live Music

The Week in Live Music

DJ Zirk

by Chris Shaw

Kedron Johnson: From Hoops to Hip Hop

You might remember Kedren Johnson as the Vanderbilt transfer who helped shape the final years of the Pastner era of the Memphis Tigers.

by Chris Shaw

More In Music

Find

Music Events

Politics

Unfinished Shelby County Business: Aquifer, EDGE, and Weed.

Unfinished Shelby County Business: Aquifer, EDGE, and Weed.

The issue of the Tennessee Valley Authority's drilling wells into the Memphis Sand aquifer may not be a done deal, after all.

by Jackson Baker

Luttrell Weighs in for Governor's Proposed Gas-Tax Increase

County Mayor tells Commission cites "critical need," says Haslam tax-hike measure would fund $9 million of badly needed infrastructure projects in county.

by Jackson Baker

One Eye on The Memphis Women's March, January 21, 2017

Thousands were there for the local version of an epochal national event -- including daughter Rose Baker, who captured the flavor of the march in words and pictures.

by Jackson Baker | 1 Comment

More In Politics

Food & Drink

Hop Scots

Hop Scots

It was raining like stink and I was fighting with my tweed coat when I stepped into the taproom at High Cotton Brewing (HCB), so I felt Scottish, though being something of a skinflint, I always feel that way.

by Richard Murff

This week: Soup Sunday and Latte Art Throwdown.

Youth Villages, a private nonprofit which finds mentors to build relationships with children in foster care, is hosting its annual Soup Sunday event January 29th at the FedExForum.

by Lesley Young

New MemPops Store in Crosstown

Here's some yay!

by Susan Ellis | 1 Comment

More In Food & Drink

Find

Restaurants

Opinion

Good Signs, Bad Signs

Good Signs, Bad Signs

Last week, the Flyer threw a party to celebrate its 20<30 Class of 2017.

by Bruce VanWyngarden

Forward, March

I wasn't sure what to expect when I arrived downtown Saturday morning.

by Jen Clarke

On the ground at the Washington women’s march — a transformative experience.

As I boarded the plane and wiggled my bags into the overhead compartment, the girl sitting in my row said, "I had mine laminated so it would be easier to carry on the plane."

by Lesley Young

More In Opinion

Film/TV

Paterson

Paterson

To soothe my jangled, post-election nerves, I recently rewatched Jim Jarmusch's Mystery Train.

by Chris McCoy

Music Video Monday: Alyssa Moore

Today's Music Video Monday brings you a message from space.

by Chris McCoy

Silence

Cultures clash in Martin Scorsese’s epic of Christianity in feudal Japan

by Chris McCoy

More In Film/TV

Find

Movie Times + Reviews

Event Calendar

Find Live Music Find Restaurants
ADVERTISEMENT

Videos

Winning: You Can't Blame Trump for Selling the Sizzle
More in Videos

Reader Comments

Most Recent
Most Commented
Most Shared

Winning: You Can't Blame Trump for Selling the Sizzle

stubby: PROGS...... As in progressives. It's time to grow a pair. Like the "nasty women"... We need a name like the »

Read Story | Read Comments

Cafe Brooks Debuts, etc.

OakTree: A $7.00 caesar salad is hardly patrician in price, and the chai latte is more expensive at Starbucks, I think. »

Read Story | Read Comments

Cafe Brooks Debuts, etc.

1Memphomaniac: Was the Brushmark making money? Or rather was it making a profit? I don't know. I'm just asking a question »

Read Story | Read Comments

The MLGW Groundhog

1Memphomaniac: Sure Mr. Roland, once we figure out whether MLG&W has made back its capital investment in the outlying county then »

Read Story | Read Comments

More Comments

Event Calendar

Find Live Music Find Restaurants

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers' Favorites

More »
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation