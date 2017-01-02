First Friday of every month, 5 p.m. @ Howard Vance Guitar Academy
For more information and reservations, call 767-6940.
Through May 6 @ Memphis Pink Palace Museum
Offers opportunities for hands-on exploration of life at the bottom of the sea. Interactive exhibit that highlights the adventure of deep-sea exploration and discovery.
The state of Tennessee has advised the Shelby County Commission that they stand to lose $407,000 in federal grants for HIV prevention if they do not approve the $115,000 amount allotted for Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis Region's (PPGMR) free condom distribution program.
by Micaela Watts
Edward Stanton III will resign form his post as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee effective February 28.
by Toby Sells
We are working on our very first Sex Issue (due on the stands next week) and we want to hear from you.
by Toby Sells
This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:
by Kevin Lipe
Let’s play a game of association.
by Frank Murtaugh
Triple-doubles are rare in college basketball, particularly the variety delivered by K.J. Lawson Saturday afternoon at FedExForum.
by Frank Murtaugh
DJ Zirk
by Chris Shaw
You might remember Kedren Johnson as the Vanderbilt transfer who helped shape the final years of the Pastner era of the Memphis Tigers.
by Chris Shaw
But both Barry Frager and Greg Siskind fear that the legislative establishment is buffaloed by an unconventional President’s ban on travel involving 7 majority-Muslim nations.
by Jackson Baker
Departing state Commissioner of Economic Development, widely considered a 2018 gubernatorial candidate, charms Memphis Chamber audience at Kentucky coach’s expense.
by Jackson Baker
The issue of the Tennessee Valley Authority's drilling wells into the Memphis Sand aquifer may not be a done deal, after all.
by Jackson Baker
It was raining like stink and I was fighting with my tweed coat when I stepped into the taproom at High Cotton Brewing (HCB), so I felt Scottish, though being something of a skinflint, I always feel that way.
by Richard Murff
Youth Villages held its popular annual fund-raiser Soup Sunday this past weekend, drawing roughly 2,000 to the FedExForum.
by Susan Ellis
Youth Villages, a private nonprofit which finds mentors to build relationships with children in foster care, is hosting its annual Soup Sunday event January 29th at the FedExForum.
by Lesley Young
One of the favorite nostrums of the hard right in this country, as foolishly reductionist as it is misleading, involves a description of the social and economic landscape as consisting entirely of two groups — "makers" (aka "job creators") and "takers," whom they imagine to be the unwashed masses who remain perpetually on some kind of government dole financed by "confiscatory" taxes on the makers.
by
Although your Pesky Fly has been a Memphis resident since Reagan was in the White House, I do occasionally like to check in on news from back home.
by Chris Davis
Last week, the Flyer threw a party to celebrate its 20<30 Class of 2017.
by Bruce VanWyngarden
Today's Music Video Monday makes a clean break.
by Chris McCoy
Intrude, the fantastic outdoor/indoor exhibit at the Brooks Museum of Art, concludes this weekend.
by Chris McCoy
Adam Driver leads Jim Jarmusch's spiritual sequel to Mystery Train
by Chris McCoy