Sat., Jan. 21, 8-10 p.m. @ Germantown Performing Arts Center
Connecting audiences to a profound sense of shared humanity, blending traditional ballet choreography with pioneering contemporary dance.
Jan. 21-May 6 @ Memphis Pink Palace Museum
Offers opportunities for hands-on exploration of life at the bottom of the sea. Interactive exhibit that highlights the adventure of deep-sea exploration and discovery.
Flyer folk are in Portland this weekend for a newspaper conference.
by Toby Sells
It started at the University of Memphis.
by Joshua Cannon
Members of the Sierra Club's Tennessee Chapter gathered at the Clifford Davis Federal Building Thursday to protest the nomination of Scott Pruitt, President-Elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency.
by Joshua Cannon
The first time the Grizzlies welcomed former head coach Dave Joerger back to Beale Street manning the sidelines for a different franchise, they were greeted with a swift kick in the butt by an amorphous Kings squad.
by Andrew Ford
Editor's Note: I am at a conference this week out of town, so I asked my old friend and brilliant basketball mind Andrew Ford to chip in with a couple of guest posts.
by Andrew Ford
The Tigers erased a five-point deficit in the last three minutes of regulation, then outscored Houston 6-3 in a sloppy overtime period to earn their biggest win of the season to date.
by Frank Murtaugh
You might remember Kedren Johnson as the Vanderbilt transfer who helped shape the final years of the Pastner era of the Memphis Tigers.
by Chris Shaw
In April, 2016, there was a unique concert at Crosstown Arts.
by Chris McCoy
Brandon Taylor — Radio Ghost (Madjack Records)
by Chris Shaw
Thousands were there for the local version of an epochal national event -- including daughter Rose Baker, who captured the flavor of the march in words and pictures.
by Jackson Baker
A statement made by state Senator Mark Norris (R-Collierville) in Nashville last week all but put the Senate Majority Leader in the running for the governorship in 2018.
by Jackson Baker
After making announcement at Mason Temple commemoration for MLK, Congressman catalogues several "distressing" actions by President-elect and tells Flyer that insulting tweets about civil rights icon John Lewis became "the straw that broke the camel's back."
by Jackson Baker
After work one day last week, a friend and I made an impromptu stop at the backroom bar at Cafe 1912.
by Andria Lisle
• Cafe Brooks by Paradox, at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, opened today.
by Susan Ellis
The thing to remember is that wine-speak isn't about expertise; it's about what the philosopher professor Harry Frankfurt called "bullshit."
by Richard Murff
Another Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is behind us, a weekend in which his life and his dream of equality for all were celebrated with speeches, marches, and good works in the community.
by Bruce VanWyngarden
The issue of county participation on the board of the city-owned Memphis Light, Gas & Water is, for the time being, moot.
by
By the time you read this, we will have celebrated a national holiday commemorating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King was a civil rights pioneer, a champion for nonviolent struggle toward equality and justice, and an outspoken critic of the United States of America.
by Troy L. Wiggins
Cultures clash in Martin Scorsese’s epic of Christianity in feudal Japan
by Chris McCoy
Bad, Bad Men, an independent comedy made by Memphians Allen Gardner and Brad Ellis, is now available on Amazon streaming video.
by Chris McCoy
When Jackie was being filmed in early 2016, few could have predicted how relevant it would be in 2017.
by Chris McCoy