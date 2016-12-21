Sun., Jan. 1, 7:30 p.m. @ Rhodes College, Tuthill Performance Hall
More We Recommend
Sun., Jan. 1, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. @ Celtic Crossing
Enjoy live soccer with your mates, a much-needed hangover brunch, and relaxing folk music from Irish musician Dylan Walshe on your New Year's Day.
The SMU Mustangs topped the Memphis Tigers, 58-54, in their American Athletic Conference opener Tuesday night.
by Flyer Staff
|
More In News
A Texas man has plead guilty to falsely reporting a shooting threat in attempt to delay a Megabus traveling from Memphis to Dallas, according to Edward L. Stanton III, who announced the guilty plea today.
by Micaela Watts
|
Last night the Grizzlies, yet again without Mike Conley, defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-80.
by Kevin Lipe
The Grizzlies have now beaten every team ahead of them in the standings (except for the San Antonio Spurs, but they don’t play for the first time until February).
by Kevin Lipe
|
More In Sports
Lawson double-doubles — pick your brother — have become commonplace at FedExForum this season.
by Frank Murtaugh
|
From fine dining with Robyn Hitchcock to melting faces with the Melvins, here are our favorite concerts of 2016.
by Flyer Staff
New Year's Eve is always a momentous occasion for live music, and this year is no different, as plenty of venues around town have something going on.
by Chris Shaw
More In Music
Tonight the New Daisy gets a blast from pop punk's past as The Ataris will take the downtown stage with locals Shamefinger and Indeed, We Digress.
by Chris Shaw
More In Politics
One major surprise colored the 2016 political year, from the presidential election on down.
by Jackson Baker
On Monday, Bianca and I, along with what seems like most of Memphis, went to check out IKEA.
by Susan Ellis
Come for Elvis, stay for the food.
by Lesley Young
More In Food & Drink
Cafe 7/24 opened at 94.
by Susan Ellis
At work the other day, I received an email from a vendor that opened with "2016 was truly one for the books!"
by Jen Clarke
|
Things people see driving through West Memphis on Christmas day.
by Chris Davis
|
More In Opinion
2016 was a weird year for everybody.
by Chris Davis
|
2016 was a good year for music videos by Memphis artists, musicians and filmmakers alike.
by Chris McCoy
Merry Christmas (observed)!
by Chris McCoy
More In Film/TV
I'll try to be polite about this: 2015 was a banner year for film.
by Chris McCoy