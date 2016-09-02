Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, September 2, 2016

Chris Vernon Out at 92.9 ESPN?

Posted By on Fri, Sep 2, 2016 at 11:32 AM

It appears that longtime local sports radio personality Chris Vernon is no longer employed by 92.9 ESPN. His show was removed from the schedule on the station’s website Friday morning, and Vernon later confirmed the story on Twitter:

chris_vernon_off_the_air_at_espn_92_9_fm_amid_contract_dispute.png

The Commercial Appeal reported that Vernon and the station were engaged in a contract dispute. Vernon’s show has been popular for years, and he played a role in the growing legend of the Grit & Grind Grizzlies by selling the original Tony Allen “All Heart Grit Grind” T-shirts back in 2011. More recently, Vernon has also appeared on Fox Sports’ television coverage of Grizzlies games.


No one at 92.9-FM would speak to the Flyer on the record. More on the story as it develops.

