Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Beyond the Arc

Archives | RSS

Monday, October 3, 2016

Beyond the Arc Podcast: Injuries, Free Agents, Fizdale and The Future

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 11:16 PM

click to enlarge bta_004.jpeg

The Beyond the Arc podcast is back for a third season! This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

  • Mike Conley's five-year deal: was it the right thing to do given his injury history? Would he really have walked to Dallas?
  • The Chandler Parsons signing: was it too big of a gamble given his history? How does he make the Grizzlies better?
  • Who is Chandler Parsons going to kick the ball out to?
  • When the going gets tough, are the Grizzlies going to stick to Fizdale's system or are they going to bail out?
  • Is it still Zach Randolph's team? Are Mike and Marc the go-to guys now?
  • Is JaMychal Green going to make the roster?
  • What are the Grizzlies going to do if their rookies can't reliably play the backup point guard spot?
  • Are injuries the only thing that can keep the Grizzlies from making the playoffs?

The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes, so you can subscribe there! It'd be great if you could rate and review the show while you're there. You can also find and listen to the show on Stitcher and on PlayerFM.

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below:


Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation