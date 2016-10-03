Beyond the Arc Podcast: Injuries, Free Agents, Fizdale and The Future

click to enlarge

The Beyond the Arc podcast is back for a third season! This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

Mike Conley's five-year deal: was it the right thing to do given his injury history? Would he really have walked to Dallas?

The Chandler Parsons signing: was it too big of a gamble given his history? How does he make the Grizzlies better?

Who is Chandler Parsons going to kick the ball out to?

When the going gets tough, are the Grizzlies going to stick to Fizdale's system or are they going to bail out?

Is it still Zach Randolph's team? Are Mike and Marc the go-to guys now?

Is JaMychal Green going to make the roster?

What are the Grizzlies going to do if their rookies can't reliably play the backup point guard spot?

Are injuries the only thing that can keep the Grizzlies from making the playoffs?

The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes, so you can subscribe there! It'd be great if you could rate and review the show while you're there. You can also find and listen to the show on Stitcher and on PlayerFM.

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below: