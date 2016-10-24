Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Beyond the Arc

Monday, October 24, 2016

Beyond the Arc Podcast #58: Official 2016-17 predictions

Posted By on Mon, Oct 24, 2016 at 3:16 PM

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

★ The latest NBA GM survey says the Grizzlies will be the 7th seed in the West; Kevin agrees with that, and Phil thinks it's too low, so...

★ Official Beyond the Arc Pod Predictions:

  • Phil: 53-29, 4th seed
  • Kevin: 46-36, 7th seed

★ How excited Kevin is for the upcoming season even though that may seem like a pessimistic win total prediction.

★ Optimism about Fizdale vs. optimism about Joerger — Starting over after years of Hollins and Joerger influence, the seeming unity among the Grizzlies FO, coaching, and the roster

★ Zach Randolph in the bench: a stealth attack primed to demolish second units?

★ Troy Williams and Jordan Adams: who stays and who goes?

★ What to watch for in the Grizzlies' season opener against Minnesota, and the possibility of rest during the season's first back-to-back.

