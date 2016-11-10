Beyond the Arc Podcast #59: November Surprises and Optimism

click to enlarge

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

What's the most surprising thing about the Grizzlies' season so far? Z-Bo's usage rate and bad defense Chandler Parsons' earlier-than-expected return

Has James Ennis been the Grizzlies' most surprising player so far?

What has JaMychal Green done to become a starter-quality player?

The potential of the Conley - Ennis - Parsons - Green - Gasol lineup to space the floor

The rookies and young guys and their various rates of development

The non-young guy doing the best: the very impressive Vince Carter

Where will the Grizzlies finish in the West standings? Which teams are playing above their heads right now?

