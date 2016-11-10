Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Beyond the Arc

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Beyond the Arc Podcast #59: November Surprises and Optimism

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 2:54 PM

click to enlarge btapod001.jpg

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

  • What's the most surprising thing about the Grizzlies' season so far?
    • Z-Bo's usage rate and bad defense
    • Chandler Parsons' earlier-than-expected return
  • Has James Ennis been the Grizzlies' most surprising player so far?
  • What has JaMychal Green done to become a starter-quality player?
  • The potential of the Conley - Ennis - Parsons - Green - Gasol lineup to space the floor
  • The rookies and young guys and their various rates of development
  • The non-young guy doing the best: the very impressive Vince Carter
  • Where will the Grizzlies finish in the West standings? Which teams are playing above their heads right now?

The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes, so you can subscribe there! It'd be great if you could rate and review the show while you're there. You can also find and listen to the show on Stitcher and on PlayerFM.

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below:


Email
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation