Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Beyond the Arc

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 18, 2016

Beyond the Arc Podcast #60: Clipper Psychology, Vince and Zach, and Previews

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 6:29 AM

click to enlarge bta_001.jpeg

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

  • Is Kevin still being negative this season?
  • Are the Clippers really the best team in the NBA?
  • What's going on with the Grizzlies' defense?
  • Bench superstars: Vince Carter and Zach Randolph
  • Is Andrew Harrison actually... good?
  • Listener question: what's the difference between covering games live or at home?
  • Are we worried about Chandler Parsons yet? (Not really)
  • Previews: Mavericks, Wolves, Hornets, Sixers
  • There's Brandan Wright news and it ain't good

The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes, so you can subscribe there! It'd be great if you could rate and review the show while you're there. You can also find and listen to the show on Stitcher and on PlayerFM.

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below:


Email
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation