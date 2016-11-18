Beyond the Arc Podcast #60: Clipper Psychology, Vince and Zach, and Previews

click to enlarge

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

Is Kevin still being negative this season?

Are the Clippers really the best team in the NBA?

What's going on with the Grizzlies' defense?

Bench superstars: Vince Carter and Zach Randolph

Is Andrew Harrison actually... good?

Listener question: what's the difference between covering games live or at home?

Are we worried about Chandler Parsons yet? (Not really)

Previews: Mavericks, Wolves, Hornets, Sixers

There's Brandan Wright news and it ain't good

The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes, so you can subscribe there! It'd be great if you could rate and review the show while you're there. You can also find and listen to the show on Stitcher and on PlayerFM.

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below:

HTML5 audio not supported