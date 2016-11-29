Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Exclusive: Mike Conley's new St. Jude online spot

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 2:56 PM

It may not be all good news for Mike Conley today, but he's always been very involved in giving back to the community in Memphis, and this holiday season is no different.

Here's a Flyer exclusive look at a new spot featuring Conley, who is supporting St. Jude’s Thanks and Giving Campaign. St. Jude does amazing work around the clock. Grizzlies players have often volunteered their time and money there throughout the years, and though Conley may be laid up with a sore back at the moment, it's good to see him willing to put his support behind such a worthy cause.

