Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Beyond the Arc

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Mike Conley Suffers Back Fracture, Expected to Miss 6 Weeks

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge LARRY KUZNIEWSKI
  • Larry Kuzniewski

Remember when we were all talking about the Grizzlies' season, and about how they'd probably be fine as long as they didn't suffer any major injuries?

...Now they've suffered a major injury. In the midst of an undeniably great start to the season, putting up the best numbers of his career in an offense designed to maximize his abilities on the court, winning more games than anyone thought they would, Mike Conley went down after a play last night and didn't get up for a while. And now:

And from Grind City Media's Mike Wallace:

The Grizzlies were already shorthanded, missing Brandan Wright (who has yet to play a regular season minute this year), Chandler Parsons, and James Ennis to injuries, and with Zach Randolph still away from the team after the passing of his mother. Conley's injury was a freak thing, not related to playing too much or to overuse or anything—just one of those things. That doesn't make the Grizzlies' prospects over the next six weeks feel any better.

I don't know that to say. At least there are young guys to play instead of Ryan Hollins and Jordan Farmar? That seems like pretty weak consolation. I got nothing. Maybe Conley should play in full pads from now on.

Email
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation