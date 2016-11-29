Mike Conley Suffers Back Fracture, Expected to Miss 6 Weeks

click to enlarge Larry Kuzniewski

Remember when we were all talking about the Grizzlies' season, and about how they'd probably be fine as long as they didn't suffer any major injuries?

...Now they've suffered a major injury. In the midst of an undeniably great start to the season, putting up the best numbers of his career in an offense designed to maximize his abilities on the court, winning more games than anyone thought they would, Mike Conley went down after a play last night and didn't get up for a while. And now:

Sources: Grizzlies guard Mike Conley suffered a transverse process fracture in the vertebrae. He will miss an indefinite period of time. — Adrian Wojnarowski ( @WojVerticalNBA ) November 29, 2016

And from Grind City Media's Mike Wallace:

Conley expected to miss 6 weeks with fractures in lower back. Will be reevaluated in a month. Conley suffered injury in Mon loss to Hornets. — Michael Wallace ( @MyMikeCheck ) November 29, 2016

The Grizzlies were already shorthanded, missing Brandan Wright (who has yet to play a regular season minute this year), Chandler Parsons, and James Ennis to injuries, and with Zach Randolph still away from the team after the passing of his mother. Conley's injury was a freak thing, not related to playing too much or to overuse or anything—just one of those things. That doesn't make the Grizzlies' prospects over the next six weeks feel any better.

I don't know that to say. At least there are young guys to play instead of Ryan Hollins and Jordan Farmar? That seems like pretty weak consolation. I got nothing. Maybe Conley should play in full pads from now on.