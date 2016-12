click to enlarge

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

THE WARRIORS GAME

Marc Gasol is currently playing like an MVP

The contributions of the Troys: Williams and Daniels

Should the Grizzlies rest Gasol at Cleveland?

Dave Joerger's return to Memphis Friday night, and a shared dislike of Matt Barnes

