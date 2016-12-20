Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Beyond the Arc Podcast #63: Resting, the Schedule, and Conley's Return

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

  • Mike Conley is back, but should he be?
  • Are NBA teams going overboard resting players? Did Memphis get screwed by LeBron James' rest?
  • Should the NBA shorten the schedule to eliminate back-to-backs? (Yes.)
  • Phil thinks the NBA should institute a disabled list or injured reserve, and he's right.
  • The Grizzlies are playing the Celtics Tuesday and the Pistons Wednesday.
  • Will Gasol go back to playing deferentially now that so many guys are returning from injury?
  • Mike D'Antoni, James Harden, and the Houston Rockets are coming to town on Friday for the first time.
  • What Christmas gifts would Kevin and Phil give the Grizzlies?

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below:


