Beyond the Arc

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Beyond the Arc Podcast #64: Not Memphis Enough

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 1:29 PM

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

  • The Warriors game! In which the Grizzlies pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.
  • Are the Warriors in trouble, or did the Grizzlies just catch them on a bad night? How much better is the Grizzlies' bench?
  • The controversy over bringing Z-Bo off the bench.
  • Why is Chandler Parsons not "Memphis" enough?
  • How much of a healthy Parsons will the Grizzlies see this year? 75%? 85%?
  • Which Grizzlies should be All Stars?
  • Mark Jackson called out the way ESPN promotes the Warriors. Was he right? (Yes.)

The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes, so you can subscribe there! It'd be great if you could rate and review the show while you're there. You can also find and listen to the show on Stitcher and on PlayerFM.

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below:


