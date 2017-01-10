Beyond the Arc Podcast #64: Not Memphis Enough

click to enlarge

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

The Warriors game! In which the Grizzlies pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

Are the Warriors in trouble, or did the Grizzlies just catch them on a bad night? How much better is the Grizzlies' bench?

The controversy over bringing Z-Bo off the bench.

Why is Chandler Parsons not "Memphis" enough?

How much of a healthy Parsons will the Grizzlies see this year? 75%? 85%?

Which Grizzlies should be All Stars?

Mark Jackson called out the way ESPN promotes the Warriors. Was he right? (Yes.)

