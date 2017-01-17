Beyond the Arc Podcast #65: MLK Day, All Stars, Playoff matchups, and more

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

My piece about how the NBA has turned Martin Luther King Jr.'s holiday into an excuse to make money, and how you can't just stop at the "I Have a Dream" speech.

The Grizzlies' National Civil Rights Museum alternate jerseys were extremely cool

Tony Allen named his All-Stars, so we named our starters.

Who's going to make the Finals? A look at potential playoff battles at the halfway point of the season.

Relationships between players and media, and being in the locker room.

More talk about the playoffs and what "if healthy" means.

