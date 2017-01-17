Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Beyond the Arc

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Beyond the Arc Podcast #65: MLK Day, All Stars, Playoff matchups, and more

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 3:50 PM

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

  • My piece about how the NBA has turned Martin Luther King Jr.'s holiday into an excuse to make money, and how you can't just stop at the "I Have a Dream" speech.
  • The Grizzlies' National Civil Rights Museum alternate jerseys were extremely cool
  • Tony Allen named his All-Stars, so we named our starters.
  • Who's going to make the Finals? A look at potential playoff battles at the halfway point of the season.
  • Relationships between players and media, and being in the locker room.
  • More talk about the playoffs and what "if healthy" means.

The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes, so you can subscribe there! It'd be great if you could rate and review the show while you're there. You can also find and listen to the show on Stitcher and on PlayerFM.

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below:

