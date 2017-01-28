Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Beyond the Arc

Archives | RSS

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Trail Blazers 112, Grizzlies 109: Sonnet Recap

Posted By on Sat, Jan 28, 2017 at 8:52 AM

click to enlarge LARRY KUZNIEWSKI
  • Larry Kuzniewski

The Grizzlies mounted a comeback in Portland last night but fell apart down the stretch. In honor of the three-point loss, a sonnet in the Petrarchan form.

On The Grizzlies’ Disjointed But Hard-Fought Loss To The Trail Blazers of Portland on the Twenty-Seventh of January, AD 2017.

Last night the Grizzlies could not quite come back;
From op’ning tip they dug themselves a hole.
With Tony Brothers’ calls out of control,
In crunch time our Bears mounted no attack.
The Grindfather’s decisions showed a lack
Of care for things like stopping pick and roll,
And though he is the Grizzlies’ heart and soul,
He’s got to score when going to the rack.

With Conley clearly not in his top form,
And defense failing to communicate,
The wonder is they made a game at all.
The danger if this game becomes the norm
Is that by only playing second-rate,
From seventh place the Griz will surely fall.


Email
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation