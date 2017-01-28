Trail Blazers 112, Grizzlies 109: Sonnet Recap

click to enlarge Larry Kuzniewski

The Grizzlies mounted a comeback in Portland last night but fell apart down the stretch. In honor of the three-point loss, a sonnet in the Petrarchan form.

On The Grizzlies’ Disjointed But Hard-Fought Loss To The Trail Blazers of Portland on the Twenty-Seventh of January, AD 2017.

Last night the Grizzlies could not quite come back;

From op’ning tip they dug themselves a hole.

With Tony Brothers’ calls out of control,

In crunch time our Bears mounted no attack.

The Grindfather’s decisions showed a lack

Of care for things like stopping pick and roll,

And though he is the Grizzlies’ heart and soul,

He’s got to score when going to the rack.

With Conley clearly not in his top form,

And defense failing to communicate,

The wonder is they made a game at all.

The danger if this game becomes the norm

Is that by only playing second-rate,

From seventh place the Griz will surely fall.