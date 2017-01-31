Beyond the Arc Podcast #68: Requiem for a Troy

The hilarious Chandler Parsons/CJ McCollum Twitter beef
Why did the Grizzlies lose to the Blazers?
Zach Randolph's stellar play on the first half of this road trip
Conley's new career high Monday against the Suns
Arguing about the All Star reserves (not much arguing, though)
Comparing and contrasting Marc Gasol and Boogie Cousins
A preview of the games coming up this week
Beyond the Arc remembers our brief fling with Troy Williams
