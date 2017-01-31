Beyond the Arc Podcast #68: Requiem for a Troy

click to enlarge

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

The hilarious Chandler Parsons/CJ McCollum Twitter beef

Why did the Grizzlies lose to the Blazers?

Zach Randolph's stellar play on the first half of this road trip

Conley's new career high Monday against the Suns

Arguing about the All Star reserves (not much arguing, though)

Comparing and contrasting Marc Gasol and Boogie Cousins

A preview of the games coming up this week

Beyond the Arc remembers our brief fling with Troy Williams

