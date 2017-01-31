Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Beyond the Arc

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Beyond the Arc Podcast #68: Requiem for a Troy

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge bta_004.jpeg

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

  • The hilarious Chandler Parsons/CJ McCollum Twitter beef
  • Why did the Grizzlies lose to the Blazers?
  • Zach Randolph's stellar play on the first half of this road trip
  • Conley's new career high Monday against the Suns
  • Arguing about the All Star reserves (not much arguing, though)
  • Comparing and contrasting Marc Gasol and Boogie Cousins
  • A preview of the games coming up this week
  • Beyond the Arc remembers our brief fling with Troy Williams

The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes, so you can subscribe there! It'd be great if you could rate and review the show while you're there. You can also find and listen to the show on Stitcher and on PlayerFM.

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below:


Email
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation