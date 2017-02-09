Slideshow Recap: Grizzlies 110, Suns 91

click to enlarge Larry Kuzniewski

The Grizzlies beat the Suns badly last night—so badly, in fact, that the young guys on the end of the Suns bench almost started a fight in the last minute when Troy Daniels hit one too many extremely awesome long bombs right in their faces.Let's be clear, though: The Grizzlies were barely paying attention, listless and half-hearted, able to keep the Suns at a double-digit distance but not playing hard enough to really blow them out until garbage time. Brandan Wright looked good, a promising recent development. Vince Carter was out resting (he's been doing a lot of impressive things on those 40-year-old legs lately, so it was a well-deserved night off). Chandler Parsons played 24 minutes, so he's got that going for him. It was a lopsided game against a team that clearly has no idea what they're supposed to be doing on defense. Here's a slideshow.