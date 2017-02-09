Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Beyond the Arc

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Slideshow Recap: Grizzlies 110, Suns 91

click to enlarge LARRY KUZNIEWSKI
  • Larry Kuzniewski
The Grizzlies beat the Suns badly last night—so badly, in fact, that the young guys on the end of the Suns bench almost started a fight in the last minute when Troy Daniels hit one too many extremely awesome long bombs right in their faces.

Let's be clear, though: The Grizzlies were barely paying attention, listless and half-hearted, able to keep the Suns at a double-digit distance but not playing hard enough to really blow them out until garbage time. Brandan Wright looked good, a promising recent development. Vince Carter was out resting (he's been doing a lot of impressive things on those 40-year-old legs lately, so it was a well-deserved night off). Chandler Parsons played 24 minutes, so he's got that going for him. It was a lopsided game against a team that clearly has no idea what they're supposed to be doing on defense. Here's a slideshow.

Grizzlies 110, Suns 91
Grizzlies 110, Suns 91

Photos from the Grizzlies' 110-91 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 8, 2017.

By Kevin Lipe

