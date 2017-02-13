Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, February 13, 2017

Beyond the Arc Podcast #69: Have a Nice All-Star Break

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 4:06 PM

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

  • Heading into the All Star break, are the Grizzlies overperforming or underperforming our preseason expectations? Can they do both?
  • The Grizzlies' big win over the Spurs and not-a-big-deal loss to the Golden State Warriors.
  • How consistently good the Grizzlies' broadcast crews are on both TV and radio.
  • Phil thinks the Grizzlies will end up with the 5th seed; Kevin says 5th or 6th.
  • What would a Grizzlies/Jazz playoff series look like?
  • Zach Randolph's great year coming off the bench, and what it says about David Fizdale as a coach.

The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes, so you can subscribe there! It'd be great if you could rate and review the show while you're there. You can also find and listen to the show on Stitcher and on PlayerFM.

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below:


