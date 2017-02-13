Beyond the Arc Podcast #69: Have a Nice All-Star Break

click to enlarge

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

Heading into the All Star break, are the Grizzlies overperforming or underperforming our preseason expectations? Can they do both?

The Grizzlies' big win over the Spurs and not-a-big-deal loss to the Golden State Warriors.

How consistently good the Grizzlies' broadcast crews are on both TV and radio.

Phil thinks the Grizzlies will end up with the 5th seed; Kevin says 5th or 6th.

What would a Grizzlies/Jazz playoff series look like?

Zach Randolph's great year coming off the bench, and what it says about David Fizdale as a coach.

