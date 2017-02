click to enlarge

The Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, which means Boogie and Anthony Davis are both on a team in the Southwest Division.

We grade the Grizzlies at the All-Star Break, including what we think of: Griz Twitter The Grizzlies front office David Fizdale Brandan Wright (hint: it's an incomplete) JaMychal Green James Ennis The Grizzlies as a team



