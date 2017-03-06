Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, March 6, 2017

Beyond the Arc Podcast #71: Losing, Parsons, and #FreeJamesEnnis

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 3:03 PM

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

  • Our email thread from last week about what makes the Grizzlies hard to talk about
  • What happened to the Grizzlies against Dallas and Houston? What is it about athletic centers and bad help defense?
  • Should the Grizzlies really have done nothing at the trade deadline?
  • A preview of this week: Brooklyn, the Clippers, and Atlanta
  • Why can't James Ennis get back into the rotation?
  • Everyone finally agrees: Chandler Parsons should have shut it down for the year a couple of weeks ago.

The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes, so you can subscribe there! It'd be great if you could rate and review the show while you're there. You can also find and listen to the show on Stitcher and on PlayerFM.

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below:


