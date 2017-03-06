Beyond the Arc Podcast #71: Losing, Parsons, and #FreeJamesEnnis

click to enlarge

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

Our email thread from last week about what makes the Grizzlies hard to talk about

What happened to the Grizzlies against Dallas and Houston? What is it about athletic centers and bad help defense?

Should the Grizzlies really have done nothing at the trade deadline?

A preview of this week: Brooklyn, the Clippers, and Atlanta

Why can't James Ennis get back into the rotation?

Everyone finally agrees: Chandler Parsons should have shut it down for the year a couple of weeks ago.

