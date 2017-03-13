Chandler Parsons out indefinitely with partial meniscus tear

click to enlarge Larry Kuzniewski

Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee. Parsons will be out indefinitely as the team fully evaluates the appropriate course of action.



“To suffer a setback like this after working so diligently to rebound from the injury to his right knee is obviously tough. That said, we know he will continue to work tirelessly to return to the court with his teammates and contribute,” General Manager Chris Wallace said. “Chandler has the full support of myself, Coach Fizz and the entire team and we are all focused on getting him healthy.”



The Grizzlies sent out a press release moments ago (just before the team came out to warm up for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks) announcing bad news for their big free agent signing of last summer:There had been speculation that Parsons could be shut down for the year, but not based on a new injury. The left knee isthe one on which Parsons had offseason surgery, but rather the other one, which caused him to miss several games earlier this season with a bone bruise.