Beyond the Arc Podcast #80: Should the Grizzlies Trade Marc Gasol?

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

What would we do this summer if we were the GM?

Phil would explore a Marc Gasol trade this summer! Why?

Can the Griz trade away Gasol and still make the playoffs?

Can they afford to buy out Chandler Parsons, and what would that get them?

Is it time to move on from Zach Randolph and Tony Allen?

Can the Grizzlies build around Mike Conley for the next 3-4 years?

The young guys: DD, Harrison, Baldwin, Selden, Daniels—how will they know what they have unless these guys get minutes?

