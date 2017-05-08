Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, May 8, 2017

Beyond the Arc Podcast #80: Should the Grizzlies Trade Marc Gasol?

Posted By on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 2:50 PM

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

  • What would we do this summer if we were the GM?
  • Phil would explore a Marc Gasol trade this summer! Why?
  • Can the Griz trade away Gasol and still make the playoffs?
  • Can they afford to buy out Chandler Parsons, and what would that get them?
  • Is it time to move on from Zach Randolph and Tony Allen?
  • Can the Grizzlies build around Mike Conley for the next 3-4 years?
  • The young guys: DD, Harrison, Baldwin, Selden, Daniels—how will they know what they have unless these guys get minutes?

The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes, so you can subscribe there! It'd be great if you could rate and review the show while you're there. You can also find and listen to the show on Stitcher and on PlayerFM.

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below:


