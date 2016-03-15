Author Stephen V. Ash to speak at Rhodes

click to enlarge

In May 1866, a year after the Civil War ended, the city of Memphis erupted in a three-day spasm of racial violence aimed at the recently-freed African Americans who lived there. More than 40 black men and women were murdered, many more injured, and all of the city’s black schools and churches and many homes destroyed by fire. It was the first large-scale racial massacre to erupt in the post-Civil War South, impacting subsequent federal policies and constitutional law.On March 17th at 6 p.m., in the McCallum Ballroom, Bryan Campus Life Center at Rhodes College (reception at 5:30 p.m.), Dr. Stephen V. Ash will speak about his book. Ash is a professoremeritus of history at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and has published many books relating to the dynamic, racial interplay in the Civil War and post-Civil War South. He takes special interest in Tennesseehistory.



His lecture at Rhodes, which is part of the college’s “Communities in Conversation” lecture series, will examine the origins of the Memphis riot, describe its horrific violence, assess its significance in American history, and especially its importance to Memphis as a city. This event is free and open to the public and will be

followed by a book signing.



Ash’s book gives a portrait of Memphis as a southern city in the immediate aftermath of the civil war. It was a

time when racial tensions were high and there was talk of the Emancipation Proclamation as an abomination

by “Rebel Memphis” and their Irish supporters. Most whites resented the influx of blacks into the city and

especially the presence of black federal troops and Yankees who had come to assist the recently freed

slaves. By spring of 1866, tensions were high and riots and racially incited murder ensued. Congress

eventually blamed them on “the intense hatred of the freed people by the city’s whites, especially the Irish — a hatred stoked by the Rebel newspapers.”



“Meticulous . . . Ash offers remarkable portraits of ordinary Memphians . . . caught up in the tumult of their

time . . . riveting.”— Kirkus (starred review)



“This detailed account of the lengthy riot and its reverberations surges at the reader . . . For those who want

to understand the roots of America's racial issues, Ash's captivating and thoughtful book offers explanations

and raises many new questions.” — Publishers Weekly



The Memphis Massacre is one of the best-documented episodes of American history in the nineteenth

century. And yet it remains little known today, even by Memphians. This event is part of a semester-long

effort to commemorate the Memphis Massacre, headed up by University of Memphis historians Beverly Bond

and Susan O’Donovan. They are working with a slew of community partners, including the National Park

Service and the Tennessee Civil War National Heritage Area, and Humanities Tennessee. The goal of this

communal series of events is to shatter the silence about the Memphis Massacre and to mark this moment

as a turning point in Memphis, Southern, and American history. Ash’s lecture will be an important occasion in

this set of events.



Ash was awarded the UT Alexander Prize for Distinguished Research and Teaching in 2005, and the UT

Chancellor’s Award for Research and Creative Achievement in 2004. Rhodes College is excited to have him

deepen our understanding of the history of our city.



