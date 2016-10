Jonathan Safran Foer at the Jewish Literary and Cultural Arts Festival

click to enlarge

Jonathan Safran Foer is the author of, and the bestselling work of nonfiction,. His first novel,, was named Book of the Year by theand the winner of numerous awards, including the Guardian First Book Prize, the National Jewish Book Award, and the New York Public Library Young Lions Prize. Foer was one of's “People of the Year” and's “Best and Brightest.”Foer will be a part of the Jewish Literary and Cultural Arts Festival at the Memphis Jewish Community Center this Tuesday evening.Unfolding over three tumultuous weeks in present-day Washington, DC, his latest novel,, is the story of a fracturing family in a moment of crisis. As Jacob and Julia and their three sons are forced to confront the distances between the lives they think they want and the lives they are living, a catastrophic earthquake sets in motion a pan-Arab invasion of Israel. At stake is the very meaning of home—and the fundamental question of how much life one can bear.Memphis Jewish Community CenterTuesday, November 18:00 pm$12/members; $15/non-members