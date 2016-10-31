Jonathan Safran Foer at the Jewish Literary and Cultural Arts Festival

Jonathan Safran Foer is the author of Extremely Loud and Incredible Close
, and the bestselling work of nonfiction, Eating Animals
. His first novel, Everything Is Illuminated
, was named Book of the Year by the Los Angeles Times
and the winner of numerous awards, including the Guardian First Book Prize, the National Jewish Book Award, and the New York Public Library Young Lions Prize. Foer was one of Rolling Stone
's “People of the Year” and Esquire
's “Best and Brightest.”
click to enlarge
Foer will be a part of the Jewish Literary and Cultural Arts Festival at the Memphis Jewish Community Center
this Tuesday evening.
Unfolding over three tumultuous weeks in present-day Washington, DC, his latest novel, Here I Am
, is the story of a fracturing family in a moment of crisis. As Jacob and Julia and their three sons are forced to confront the distances between the lives they think they want and the lives they are living, a catastrophic earthquake sets in motion a pan-Arab invasion of Israel. At stake is the very meaning of home—and the fundamental question of how much life one can bear.
A conversation with Jonathan Safran Foer
Memphis Jewish Community Center
Tuesday, November 1
8:00 pm
$12/members; $15/non-members