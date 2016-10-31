Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Blurb

Archives | RSS

Monday, October 31, 2016

Jonathan Safran Foer at the Jewish Literary and Cultural Arts Festival

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 9:11 AM

Jonathan Safran Foer is the author of Extremely Loud and Incredible Close, and the bestselling work of nonfiction, Eating Animals. His first novel, Everything Is Illuminated, was named Book of the Year by the Los Angeles Times and the winner of numerous awards, including the Guardian First Book Prize, the National Jewish Book Award, and the New York Public Library Young Lions Prize. Foer was one of Rolling Stone's “People of the Year” and Esquire's “Best and Brightest.”
click to enlarge jonathan-safran-foer.png


Foer will be a part of the Jewish Literary and Cultural Arts Festival at the Memphis Jewish Community Center this Tuesday evening.

Unfolding over three tumultuous weeks in present-day Washington, DC, his latest novel, Here I Am, is the story of a fracturing family in a moment of crisis. As Jacob and Julia and their three sons are forced to confront the distances between the lives they think they want and the lives they are living, a catastrophic earthquake sets in motion a pan-Arab invasion of Israel. At stake is the very meaning of home—and the fundamental question of how much life one can bear.

A conversation with Jonathan Safran Foer
Memphis Jewish Community Center
Tuesday, November 1
8:00 pm
$12/members; $15/non-members
Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation