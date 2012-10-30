Halloween Night Reception for Ramona Sonin's "Tart" at Wrong Again

The Wrong Again Gallery will close its second season Halloween night, Wednesday, October 31, 8-10 p.m. with TART by Ramona Sonin. (Be sure to dress warm. The show is inside but the garage door will be open.)

Sonin currently lives in Venice, California, where she maintains her studio and teaches at the CA Institute of Art. She received her MFA from the University of Memphis in 1998. She was kind enough to answer of couple of questions of mine via email. Here is that exchange.



Dwayne Butcher: There is a close similarity between the figures in this work and you. Would you consider these self-portraits? Or were you simply the first model available when working on these pieces?

Ramona Sonin: I love this question... Yes, I was the only one around when I was trying to contort my body in the mirror for exaggerated poses. (I have hurt my back on several occasions and fallen off of my Louboutins.) But, of course I can not deny that parts of me are in my girls....but they are SO much more than me...look at that hair! If only I could get mine to those heights! If only I could afford their clothing and walk languidly down the street in those shoes and carrying those firearms.

In the statement for this exhibition, you mention these tarts originate from the trailer park on the wrong sides of the tracks. Are they bad girls?

Well, not so much bad girls, they do not start trouble...they just do not take your shit. You learn that on the wrong side of the tracks as a little girl.

Is there a particular series of tarts that you are currently making? Do you see them all belonging to the same group?

They are all just tarts in my mind. But, the ones I create in color I refer to as my 'frosted tarts,' but as they've grown their judgment seems to get a little better and their clothes become more designer. They began a little rougher around the edges and have worked themselves up from Kid Rock and Pabst to Tom Ford and Veuve Clicquot. However, her life’s entire lessons are still inside and Pabst still flows in her veins.

Are you going to dress as a "tart" for Halloween during the Skype event of the opening?

Haha! Just add glittery wings and a pit bull!