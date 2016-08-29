Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, August 29, 2016

Music Video Monday: Don Lifted

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 12:28 PM

Today's Music Video Monday is pretty heavy. 

Memphis polymath Lawrence Matthews' work spans many media. He's a visual artist who works in paint, print, and installations, and, as Don Lifted, he's also one of Memphis most formidable hip hop talents. Today is the world premiere of his new music video for the song "Harbor Hall", the first single from his upcoming album ALERO. With tense, compelling cinematography by Justin Thompson, the video tells a chilling story of a man facing his life's hardest decision. 


If you would like to see your video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

Tags: , , , , ,

