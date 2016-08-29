Music Video Monday: Don Lifted

Memphis polymath Lawrence Matthews' work spans many media. He's a visual artist who works in paint, print, and installations, and, as Don Lifted, he's also one of Memphis most formidable hip hop talents. Today is the world premiere of his new music video for the song "Harbor Hall", the first single from his upcoming album ALERO. With tense, compelling cinematography by Justin Thompson, the video tells a chilling story of a man facing his life's hardest decision.
