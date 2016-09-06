Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Music Video Monday on Tuesday: The Conspiracy Theory

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 1:22 PM

It's Music Video Tuesday. Trust no one. 

Thanks to the Labor Day holiday, we're celebrating this week's Music Video Monday on Tuesday. Jump through the looking glass with The Conspiracy Theory, a trio of Illuminated rockers who are here to tell you the hard, shocking truth that lurks behind the consensual hallucination. With their song "The Serpent Kings", the Theory point the cardboard guitar firmly at the culprits for all of the world's ills: The alien reptiles running things. How did these Memphis rockers pull back to the veil of lies? Who knows, but their music video is lots of fun. 


If you dare to have your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

