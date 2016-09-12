Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, September 12, 2016

Music Video Monday: Deering and Down

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 11:43 AM

Today's Music Video Monday takes its protein pills and puts its helmet on. 

Memphis by way of Alaska duo Deering and Down are Music Video Monday veterans. We're glad the prolific songwriters are equally prolific music video makers. This clip for Rev. Neil Down's song "Spaced Out Like An Astronaut" was shot by Lanha Deering, Rev. Down, Memphis super-producer Doug Easley, and Sam Shansky, all on their iPhones. Deering then cut the footage together into a blissed-out trip by a couple of barely earthbound astral travelers. 


If you'd like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

