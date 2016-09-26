Music Video Monday: Matt Lucas

click to enlarge

It's time to take a little trip with MVM.A couple of weeks ago, Memphis producer Matt Lucas dropped the first single for his new record"Ea$t Side Nights/Home" is a banging bit of post-Kanye hip hop. It's full of contrasting sonic textures, leading with a pounding subwoofer beat before veering heavily towards chillwave at the climax.Directed by Rahimhotep Ishakarah, the video reflects the song's 21st century schizoid nature. "This video tells the story of a young man who tries to escape his problems but cannot escape himself or his vices," says Lucas. "He tries to envision a world beyond his own to face the harsh realities of his past and present to motivate himself to take on his future and control his destiny."