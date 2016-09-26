Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, September 26, 2016

Music Video Monday: Matt Lucas

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 12:06 PM

It's time to take a little trip with MVM. 
click to enlarge mattlucas.png

A couple of weeks ago, Memphis producer Matt Lucas dropped the first single for his new record Whiskey for Breakfast: A Day in the Life of Matt Lucas. "Ea$t Side Nights/Home" is a banging bit of post-Kanye hip hop. It's full of contrasting sonic textures, leading with a pounding subwoofer beat before veering heavily towards chillwave at the climax. 

Directed by Rahimhotep Ishakarah, the video reflects the song's 21st century schizoid nature. "This video tells the story of a young man who tries to escape his problems but cannot escape himself or his vices," says Lucas. "He tries to envision a world beyond his own to face the harsh realities of his past and present to motivate himself to take on his future and control his destiny."


If you would like to see your music video featured here on MVM, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation