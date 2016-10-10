Music Video Monday: Dead Soldiers

click to enlarge

Music Video Monday is feeling your Monday pain.Dead Soldiers are one of Memphis' hottest live acts, and if you've ever seen them play, you know why. Their music is folky, but the energy with which they deliver it on stage rivals the raunchiest rockers. Their new music video gives you a little taste of their passionate delivery. "Sixteen Tons" is a country folk classic by Merle Travis that was made famous by Tennesse Ernie Ford. Joined by guests from Columbia, Missouri band Hooten Hallars, the Soldiers attack the song, bringing out the piece's grinding, working class frustration with a death metal roar. Directors Michael Jasud and Sam Shansky and cinematographer Joey Miller cast the performance in a stark black and white. This one's for all y'all suffering through yet another Monday morning working in the proverbial coal mines.If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com