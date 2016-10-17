Music Video Monday: Hormonal Imbalance

click to enlarge

Today's MVM is NSFW. Unless you work at the Flyer, that is."I've wanted to be in a punk band since I was a teenager," says Hormonal Imbalance's Susan Mayfield. "Thought I'd be the guitarist for it if it ever happened, but life happened with kids and shitty relationships that kept me from it. In 2001 I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a friend sold me his drum kit cheap to cheer me up. I started learning. After yet another failed relationship, I was on my own with no life at all. Having already dealt with a deep depression, I knew I was headed that way and didn't want to feel that again. I had always loved comedy bands like Green Jelllo, Mega Smegma, Butt Trumpet, and The Dead Milkmen just to name a few. So I decided to start my own band."Mayfield recruited Ivy Miller of Midtown punk provocateurs SVU for guitar and Adam Richards on bass. "I couldn't have wished for better band mates because they loved the same music I did and loved my vision just as much as I did so it was a perfect fit," she says.The band recorded their first album at Rocket Science Audio in December, 2015, and got Rising Fyre Productions' Jamie Hall and J. Lazarus Hawk to create the video for their first single "The Chick's Boyfriend.""We were trying to produce a music video that wasn't just a bunch of random quick clips of the band," says Hall, who directed. "We as a production company want to tell a story of what the songs writer put on paper. It is important to tell the story that the song portrays. Truly, the song itself was our inspiration. Hormonal Imbalance is a fun group of people. there songs are your typical 'punk' songs, not the political kind of punk it is more of The Butthole Surfers or Dead Milkman kind of vibe, and with that we wanted to have fun with the video and the band.""The video is a perfect representation of the band," says Ivy "dinosaur" Miller. "When Susan approached me about playing I was already in another band, and not sure I'd have time, but this is one of the most fun projects I've been a part of. The costumes and tongue in cheek vulgarity are key to our stage persona. Like...we're gross and in your face, but funny about it, as opposed to being super aggressive and testosterone-y."Get ready for some dildo assault. Starring SVU's Tyler Miller as "The Boyfriend" and Vicki Esmond as "That Chick", here's "That Chick's Boyfriend":If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com