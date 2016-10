click to enlarge

It's Music Video Monday's time to get groovy.Jeffrey Novak is a former Memphian with deep ties to the Goner scene through his former band Cheap Time. His new band Savoy Motel is a departure from his usual rock trajectory to a funkier, drum machine driven sound influenced by early 80s electro. Their new self titled album just dropped, and here's their first music video "Hot One".If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.