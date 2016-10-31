Music Video Monday: Indie Memphis

click to enlarge

This week marks the return of the music video competition to the Indie Memphis Film Festival In 2000s, Indie Memphis co-sponsored a music video competition with the much-missed community arts web site Live From Memphis, but the Music Video Showcase has been AWOL for five years. In an era where YouTube is the most important venue for new music discovery, the music video is more important than ever, so Indie Memphis will feature two blocs of music videos during the seven day festival, which begins tomorrow, Nov. 1.The Hometowner Music Video bloc bows at the Orpheum Theatre's Halloran Centre on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8:10 PM. 23 videos from the fusion of Memphis musicians and filmmakers reflect the city's explosive creativity the Flyer has been covering on our Music Video Monday series. Among the MVM alums is our best music video of 2013, Vending Machine's "Let The Little Things Go", directed by G.B. Shannon.

VENDING MACHINE "Let The Little Things Go" Music Video from GB Shannon on Vimeo.

Another MVM alum is Andrew Trent Fleming and Marco Pavé's scorcher, "Black Tux":The third MVM alum is the Halloween-appropriate "No Loving But Mine" from Crown Vox.Indie Memphis' newest category is Sounds, which includes both music themed features and music videos. The Sounds video bloc, which is open to videos from all over the world, will screen on Friday, Nov. 4 at 4 PM. Among the highlights of the 18 videos in competition are this naughty puppet party from Eric White:

El Muppet Song from Eric White on Vimeo.

And finally, there's this highly acclaimed, thumb wrestling epic from Etienne Fu-le Saulnier:

MUSIC VIDEO LITTLE PARTY QUEEN from Fu-Le Saulnier Etienne on Vimeo.