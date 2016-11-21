Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 21, 2016

Danny Says Reveals Untold Story of the Punk Revolution

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 12:02 PM

To a lot of America in the 1970s, it seemed like punk rock just appeared out of nowhere to challenge the content mediocrity of the status quo. But that's not really how it happened. Punk did not spring forth fully formed like Athena from the head of Zeus. It was shaped and midwifed by a series of writers, hucksters, and hustlers, the most prominent of whom was a New York promoter named Danny Fields.

ds.jpg
Fields is the subject of Danny Says, a new documentary directed by Brenden Toller, that will have a free screening at Studio on the Square on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:30 PM. The film explores the lasting impact the hype man had on American music, from his promotion of The Doors to his careful shaping of the rough public images of artists like Iggy Pop and The Ramones, whose song about Fields gives the film its name. Goner Records and Magnolia Pictures are sponsoring the screening, which, although it is free, does require a ticket to get in. Passes are available at Goner Records while supplies last.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation