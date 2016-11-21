Danny Says Reveals Untold Story of the Punk Revolution

To a lot of America in the 1970s, it seemed like punk rock just appeared out of nowhere to challenge the content mediocrity of the status quo. But that's not really how it happened. Punk did not spring forth fully formed like Athena from the head of Zeus. It was shaped and midwifed by a series of writers, hucksters, and hustlers, the most prominent of whom was a New York promoter named Danny Fields.Fields is the subject of, a new documentary directed by Brenden Toller, that will have a free screening at Studio on the Square on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:30 PM. The film explores the lasting impact the hype man had on American music, from his promotion of The Doors to his careful shaping of the rough public images of artists like Iggy Pop and The Ramones, whose song about Fields gives the film its name. Goner Records and Magnolia Pictures are sponsoring the screening, which, although it is free, does require a ticket to get in. Passes are available at Goner Records while supplies last.