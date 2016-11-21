Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, November 21, 2016

Music Video Monday: P. Moses

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 11:25 AM

Today's Music Video Monday is fired up, ready to go!

click to enlarge pmoses.png
When she's not busy speaking truth to power, activist P. Moses spends her time dropping sick beats. For the Memphis rapper, marching for Black Lives Matter and cutting hip hop anthems are all a part of the same work of waking up the sleeping populace. Her latest, "We Rockin We Ain't Stoppin" dropped late last month. The video includes footage of last summer's BLM protests downtown, and serves as a rousing call to action in troubled times.


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

