Memphis-filmed drama Free In Deed Nominated for Four Independent Spirit Awards

Jake Mahaffy's made-in-Memphis dramawas nominated for four Independent Spirit Awards today in an announcement ceremony in New York City.Actor Dave Harewood was nominated for Best Male Lead alongside such other decorated thespians as Viggo Mortensen, Tim Roth, and Casey Affleck. A Best Supporting Female nomination went to Edna Finley, who will compete with Paulia Garcia from Ira Sach's film Little Men. Cinematographer Ava Berkofsky was also nominated, and director Mahaffy is nominated for the John Cassavettes Award for best film made for less than $500,000.Barry Jenkins' Moonlight got the most nominations with six. Memphian writer/director Ira Sach's Little Men received a second nomination for Best Screenplay. Mid-South connected director Jeff Nichols received a Best Director nomination for Loving, and the film's female lead Ruth Negga was also nominated.After a successful debut at the recent Indie Memphis Film Festivalwill open theatrically in Memphis on Friday, December 9. The Independent Spirit Awards ceremony will take place the day before the Academy Awards, on Saturday, Feb. 25 on IFC.