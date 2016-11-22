Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Memphis-filmed drama Free In Deed Nominated for Four Independent Spirit Awards

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 1:34 PM

Jake Mahaffy's made-in-Memphis drama Free In Deed was nominated for four Independent Spirit Awards today in an announcement ceremony in New York City.

click to enlarge 1freeindeed_primary_image.jpg
Actor Dave Harewood was nominated for Best Male Lead alongside such other decorated thespians as Viggo Mortensen, Tim Roth, and Casey Affleck. A Best Supporting Female nomination went to Edna Finley, who will compete with Paulia Garcia from Ira Sach's film Little Men. Cinematographer Ava Berkofsky was also nominated, and director Mahaffy is nominated for the John Cassavettes Award for best film made for less than $500,000.

Barry Jenkins' Moonlight got the most nominations with six. Memphian writer/director Ira Sach's Little Men received a second nomination for Best Screenplay. Mid-South connected director Jeff Nichols received a Best Director nomination for Loving, and the film's female lead Ruth Negga was also nominated.

After a successful debut at the recent Indie Memphis Film Festival Free In Deed will open theatrically in Memphis on Friday, December 9. The Independent Spirit Awards ceremony will take place the day before the Academy Awards, on Saturday, Feb. 25 on IFC.

