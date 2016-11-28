Music Video Monday: Marco Pavé

click to enlarge

Today we've got a world premiere from Music Video Monday fav Marco Pavé."Cake" is Marco's hot new single, and you can hear it first right here. Like his previous MVM song "Black Tux", it's all about the spiritual price extracted by the capitalist directive to "go get that money".The video is directed by GB Shannon, whose video for Vending Machine's "Let The Little Things Go" topped MVM's Best Of 2015 list. For this video, he revisited one of his favorite locations, the WREG building that featured prominently in his IndieGrant short film "Broke Dick Dog". The video also stars Rosalyn Ross and Marcus Hamilton from "Broke Dick Dog", as well as Memphis comedian Tut Weezy and the M-Town Dancers, choreographed by Robert Ward.

Marco Pavé "Cake" Music Video from VIA on Vimeo.

If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com