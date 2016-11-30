Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Comic Book Documentary Who The Hell Is Alfred Medley? Holds Preview Fundraiser

Harry Koniditsiotis is most familiar to Memphians as a musician. He is the mastermind behind punk bands like Angel Sluts and Swtichblade Kid, and the owner of Five and Dime Recording studio. Now, the pop culture officianado is expanding his creative streak into filmmaking.

Koniditsiotis has been working on a documentary about a mysterious figure in the world of comic book collecting. "In 1987 I bought a copy of the Avengers #1 for $62 from BSI Comics in New Orleans. I saw the name "Alfred Medley" stamped on the cover and asked grizzled, wheel-chaired store owner Carl Tupper "Who the Hell is Alfred Medley?" He grumbled/yelled "I don't know.... Some guy!"

Medley had stamped his name on at least 900 valuable vintage comics, but no one seemed to have any idea who he was, so Koniditsiotis set out to track him down. In the process, he says he hopes to paint a portrait of the underworld of eccentric comic artists and collectors in the South. So far, his interviews have included the Hernandez Brother, creators of the pioneering graphic novel Love and Rockets, Peter Bagge of Hate, and Kurt Amacker of Bloody October.

Tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 30), Koniditsiotis will host a preview party at 901 Comics to raise funds to finish the film. He will screen selections from the interviews and footage he has collected for the film. There will be a $5 suggested donation, and the party will include free beer and snacks, and a raffle prize. Festivities will continue from 7-10 PM.

