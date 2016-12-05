Music Video Monday: Richard James

click to enlarge

Music Video Monday gonna slow it down a little this week.Richard James' reputation as one of Memphis' punk wild men is well deserved. By the end of his raucous garage sets, he can end up singing from atop the bar, or preaching punk aphorisms while prone on the floor. But his song "Children of the Dust" shows a much chiller side of the Special Rider—an echoy slab of one-man bedroom psychedelia."The song came out of watching movies late at night," he says. "It is named after the 1995 movie that starred Sidney Poitier and inspired by classic, European, horror films like. "For the video, Memphis filmmaker George Hancock captured footage of James on the banks of the Mississippi, and then layered on altered landscapes to create a dreamscape.If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com