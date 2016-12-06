Bobby "Blue" Bland Celebrated With Special Screening Of Unsung

Bobby "Blue" Bland

The life of Memphis blues legend Bobby "Blue" Bland will be the subject of an episode of TVOne's seriesBland was one of a group of pioneering blues musicians known as the Beale Streeters, along with B. B. King and Johnny Ace, who were instrumental in bringing the Delta music to the world. He owned his own record company, Duke Records, and had a string of pop and R&B hits in the late 60s and early 70s, including "Cry Cry Cry", "Turn On Your Love Light", and "Stormy Monday Blues". He is a member of the Blues, Rock and Roll, and Memphis Music Halls of Fame. In 2013, he died at his home in Germantown.a music documentary show produced by the African American themed television network TVOne, is devoting an episode to the life of Bland. Memphians will get a special screening of the episode at Studio On The Square on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The 7:30 PM screening will be proceeded by a reception at 6:30. Seating is limited, so those wishing to attend should RSVP to Pat Mitchell Whorley at pat@fanfarecr.com.