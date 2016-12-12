Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, December 12, 2016

Music Video Monday: HEELS

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 11:45 AM

Music Video Monday's got your goat.
click to enlarge goat.png
Midtown rockers HEELS—the guitar and drums combo of Brennan Whalen and Josh McLane—have a new album hitting the streets this week. McLane says the lead single "Fontanelles" is "a song about the soft spot God gave us so that Satan could get in. Seriously."

To create a video for the smart, shouty blast of folk punk, HEELS turned to Memphis filmmakers Eric Huber and Stephen Hildreth. "Eric and his company Stanley Justice Productions have made all HEELS videos and has also won some Indie Memphis awards for his shorts," says McLane.

Perhaps intimating that HEELS are the Greatest Of All Time, Huber and Hildreth trekked out to East Memphis' Alexander Goat Farm, where McLane says the inhabitants were "happy to see the crew, as long as they had food."

HEELS will celebrate the release of their Willing To Fail CD this Friday, December 16 at the Hi Tone with Mishka Shubaly, David Heti, Katrina Coleman, and Jared Herring. "Oh, and a Tim Burton-era Batmobile will be parked out front," says McLean.


If you would like to see your video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

