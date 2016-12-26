Music Video Monday: Don Lifted

click to enlarge

Merry Christmas (observed)! It's Music Video Monday.Memphis' own multitalented, underground backpaker Don Lifted (aka Lawrence Matthews) played to a packed house at Crosstown Arts earlier this month, creating revealing takes on songs from his new album. He recently teamed up with Memphis filmmaker Kevin Brooks for "It's Your World", a video piece which skirts the divide between music video and short film. Brooks, a Sundance Ignite Fellow whose short "Keep Pushing" was awarded by the jury at this year's Indie Memphis Film Festival, shoots Don wandering through suburban bleakness in his beloved, broken down domestic sedan. The car acts as both symbol of teenage freedom and aimlessness, as the rapper tries to come to terms with a breakup. Suddenly, you can go anywhere, but you don't know where to go.We'll be back at the end of the week with our 10 best videos of 2016. As always, if you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com