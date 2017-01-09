Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, January 9, 2017

Music Video Monday: Alan Scoop

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 12:12 PM

This week's Music Video Monday comes home.

"This video is a love letter to my city," says director Katori Hall. "Memphis, you are majestic even when distressed. In these hard times when we've gotten used to seeing images of black death, I offer this visual meditation on BLACK LOVE."

Hall's video for Alan Scoop's "Sweet Love", the first from his album Preamble, is a stylish, passionate piece starring Memphis It Girl Rosalyn Ross as a flight attendant home for a quick layover with her sweetie.

Says the director: "Special thanks to so many, but especially my bestie/cuz Christy Henry, CD & assistant Stori Ayers, DP Ryan Earl Parker, #2 on camera Breezy Lucia, gaffer Andy Allmendinger, editor Anne-Laure D'hooghe. Robin Owens over at Germantown Community Theatre, who provided costuming, Westy's, Crystal Palace Memphis, Dan Putnam of Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel, Glenn Thomas of Memphis International Airport, Paula of Paula & Raiford's Disco, Sharon Fox O'Guin of the The Memphis & Shelby County Film and Television Commission, and Mr. Robert Hollowell and his mean blue El Camino."


If you would like to see your video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

