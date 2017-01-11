Iggy and the Stooges Doc Gimme Danger to Kick Off Indie Wednesday Film Series

Indie Memphis will be launching a new weekly film series on Wednesday, February 1 with a screening of the Jim Jarmusch's documentary Gimme Danger
.
Iggy Pop and the Stooges in Gimme Danger.
The documentary traces the short but legendary career of The Stooges, the Ann Arbor, Michigan band who, led by Iggy Pop, laid out the blueprint for punk rock in the late 1960s. Jarmusch, an indie film legend whose 1989 Mystery Train
was a landmark in Memphis film history, conducted extensive interviews with Pop to create a decisive chronicle of a band ahead of its time.
The Indie Wednesday series will bring new film programming to Memphis weekly, with shows rotating between Crosstown Arts, and Malco's Ridgeway and Studio On The Square theaters. The existing Microcinema series will continue on February 8 with "Sequence", a short film cycle by Mississippi filmmaker James Alexander Martin. On Wednesday, February 15, the documentary A Song For You: The Austin City Limits Story,
collects highlights from the famous PBS live music show's long history. Programming will continue throughout the year, and you can check on the constantly updated schedule at this link
Indie Memphis is offering discounted ticket packages to Indie Wednesday programs through an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign.
A 10 pack of tickets is available for $50 until the end of the campaign on January 20.