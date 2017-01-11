Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Iggy and the Stooges Doc Gimme Danger to Kick Off Indie Wednesday Film Series

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 6:31 PM

Indie Memphis will be launching a new weekly film series on Wednesday, February 1 with a screening of the Jim Jarmusch's documentary Gimme Danger.

click to enlarge Iggy Pop and the Stooges in Gimme Danger.
  • Iggy Pop and the Stooges in Gimme Danger.

The documentary traces the short but legendary career of The Stooges, the Ann Arbor, Michigan band who, led by Iggy Pop, laid out the blueprint for punk rock in the late 1960s. Jarmusch, an indie film legend whose 1989 Mystery Train was a landmark in Memphis film history, conducted extensive interviews with Pop to create a decisive chronicle of a band ahead of its time.

The Indie Wednesday series will bring new film programming to Memphis weekly, with shows rotating between Crosstown Arts, and Malco's Ridgeway and Studio On The Square theaters. The existing Microcinema series will continue on February 8 with "Sequence", a short film cycle by Mississippi filmmaker James Alexander Martin. On Wednesday, February 15, the documentary A Song For You: The Austin City Limits Story, collects highlights from the famous PBS live music show's long history. Programming will continue throughout the year, and you can check on the constantly updated schedule at this link.

Indie Memphis is offering discounted ticket packages to Indie Wednesday programs through an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign. A 10 pack of tickets is available for $50 until the end of the campaign on January 20.


Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation