Music Video Monday: Valerie June

Happy Martin Luther King, Jr. Day from Music Video Monday!
Singer/songwriter Valerie June developed her chops in the coffee shops of Midtown before moving to New York and finding international success with her album Pushing Against A Stone. Now the songstress is getting prepped for the release of her new album The Order Of Time with sold-out shows in London and Paris, and a new music video. Steve "Flip" Lipman directed this aces studio performance video for Valerie's hill country stomper "Shakedown". It's sure to get your juices flowing as you march towards freedom.
