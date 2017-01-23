Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, January 23, 2017

Music Video Monday: Alyssa Moore

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 12:18 PM

Today's Music Video Monday brings you a message from space.
This is the world premiere of "Not Of This Earth", the solo debut from former Strengths frontwoman Alyssa Moore, who wrote, recorded and produced the chewy chunk of space prog. She was joined by Strengths shredder Will Forrest. Legendary Memphis underground filmmaker John PIckle played drums on the track and directed this mind-pounding video. Call it Close Encounters of the Metal Kind.


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

