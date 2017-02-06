Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, February 6, 2017

Music Video Monday: Pillow Talk

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 10:52 AM

Find a friend and settle in for Music Video Monday.
To soften the blow of the post-Super Bowl Monday morning, here's "Ferris and Effie", the first video from Memphis dream rockers Pillow Talk. Directed by lead singer Joshua Cannon—who, it just so happens, is a Flyer staffer— with Sam Leathers and Nate Packard shooting and editing, "Ferris and Effie" is all about hanging around with that special someone, even if she's inanimate. Pillow Talk will celebrate the release of their new LP This Is All Pretend at the Hi Tone on Friday, March 31.


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

