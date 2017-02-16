Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Memphis Film Prize Kicks Off Second Competition

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 11:11 AM

The Memphis Film Prize invites filmmakers to The Cove tonight, Feb. 16, for its second annual kick off party. 

click to enlarge McGhee Montieth, winner of the 2016 Memphis Film Prize
  • McGhee Montieth, winner of the 2016 Memphis Film Prize
Last year, the Louisiana Film Prize expanded its competition into new markets, including the Bluff City. Filmmakers created 45 short films for the competition in four months. The eventual winner, McGhee Monteith's "He Could Have Gone Pro", was awarded $10,000 and went on to compete for $50,000 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Tonight's kickoff party will give potential contestants details and a chance to register their projects with the competition's organizers. The deadline to enter a film will be June 8, 2016, and the top ten submitted films will be screened August 4-6. Winners will be determined by a mixture of audience vote and jury input.

The kickoff party starts at The Cove tonight at 6:00 PM. For more information, check out the Memphis Film Prize website.

