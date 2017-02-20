Music Video Monday: Infinity Stairs

click to enlarge

This week, Music Video Monday is a house of lies!Memphis musician Graham Burks has clearly been watching too much TV. For the latest release from his solo project Infinity Stairs, he has taken the endless parade of talking heads on TV and created a song that would be at home onAlternative Facts" samples Kellyanne Conway's smug denial of reality catchphrase and the one word analysis it deserves in true cable news splitscreen style. It is the truthy anthem for our time.If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com