Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 20, 2017

Music Video Monday: Infinity Stairs

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 10:34 AM

This week, Music Video Monday is a house of lies!

click to enlarge altfacts.png
Memphis musician Graham Burks has clearly been watching too much TV. For the latest release from his solo project Infinity Stairs, he has taken the endless parade of talking heads on TV and created a song that would be at home on My Life In The Bush Of Ghosts. "Alternative Facts" samples Kellyanne Conway's smug denial of reality catchphrase and the one word analysis it deserves in true cable news splitscreen style. It is the truthy anthem for our time.


If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation