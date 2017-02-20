The Monstrous Feminine: Dr. Marina Levina Talks Horror At Crosstown Arts

click to enlarge poster by Lauren Rae Holtermann

The 2017 Memphis Women In Film Speaker Series begins tonight at Crosstown Arts with a discussion on women in horror films.Dr. Marina Levina, Associate Professor of Communication at the University of Memphis, is a film scholar and expert on horror, sci fi, and fantasy cinema. As the editor of, she has expanded the scholarship around the study of fantastic literature and film and the depiction of women as "monstrous and deviant in need of control and punishment". Her lecture tonight will be "Our Monsters, Our Selves: Monstrous Feminine In Horror FIlms", discussing such films asandThis is the first installment of the quarterly Memphis Women in Film speaker series, which will run quarterly at Crosstown Arts. Formerly Femme Fatales Memphis, the Memphis Women In Film is an organization of female filmmakers devoted to bringing more women into the art.Tonight's event will begin with a 6:30 meet and greet, with the talk beginning at 7 PM.