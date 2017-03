Music Video Monday: IMAKEMADBEATS

click to enlarge

Today's Music Video Monday fights with honor!A couple of weeks ago, the Flyer profiled Memphis hip hop producer IMAKEMADBEATS on the occasion of the release of his new solo album Better Left Unsaid The producer's multimedia vision expands beyond music: He commissioned Gift Revolver Comics to create a graphic story of kung fu heroism starring a mystic warrior in IMAKEMADBEATS trademark mask. Sky 5 Productions created this music video by adapting the comic into this spectacular hybrid of live action and animation.If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com