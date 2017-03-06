Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, March 6, 2017

Music Video Monday: IMAKEMADBEATS

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 11:20 AM

Today's Music Video Monday fights with honor! 
click to enlarge imakemadbeatsmother.png
A couple of weeks ago, the Flyer profiled Memphis hip hop producer IMAKEMADBEATS on the occasion of the release of his new solo album Better Left Unsaid. The producer's multimedia vision expands beyond music: He commissioned Gift Revolver Comics to create a graphic story of kung fu heroism starring a mystic warrior in IMAKEMADBEATS trademark mask. Sky 5 Productions created this music video by adapting the comic into this spectacular hybrid of live action and animation.


If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

The Sex Issue 2017

The Sex Issue 2017

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation