Music Video Monday: IMAKEMADBEATS
By Chris McCoy
Today's Music Video Monday fights with honor!
A couple of weeks ago, the Flyer profiled Memphis hip hop producer IMAKEMADBEATS
on the occasion of the release of his new solo album Better Left Unsaid.
The producer's multimedia vision expands beyond music: He commissioned Gift Revolver Comics
to create a graphic story of kung fu heroism starring a mystic warrior in IMAKEMADBEATS trademark mask. Sky 5 Productions created this music video by adapting the comic into this spectacular hybrid of live action and animation.
